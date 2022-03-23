Global Robo Advisory Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 39.9% and Surpass $59,344.5 Million during the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2028 [228-Pages] | Confirmed by Research Dive

New York, USA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Research Dive, the global Robo advisory market is estimated to generate a revenue of $59,344.5 million by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 39.9% over the forecast period (2021 to 2028). The comprehensive report provides a brief summary of the present market scenario comprising key aspects of the market such as growth factors, lucrative growth opportunities, and restraining factors. Besides, the report provides all the Robo advisory market trends, COVID-19 impact on the market, and market estimations making it easier, helpful, and useful for the new participants to understand the market.

Prominent Robo Advisory Market Players

Some of the top players of the global Robo advisory market are:

Charles Schwab Corporation T. Rowe Price The Vanguard Group, Inc. Acorns Betterment Banco Santander S.A. FMR LLC SigFig Wealth Management LLC. (Nvest, Inc.) WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION.

These players are applying various strategies to gain a competitive edge and stronghold in the global industry.

For instance, in July 2021, Fonds Finanz, the Germany-based financial consulting company, in co-operation with the digital asset manager, Growney announced the launch of a Robo advisor, ‘Comfort Invest’. The company’s pool of over 28,000 financial advisors will offer this Robo advisor to their customers.

Robo Advisory Market Dynamics

As per our analysts, the increasing number of Robo advisors in fintech and the continuous transformation in the financial services industry across the globe. The rapid growth in the number of Robo advisors is mainly because they have been able to reach a huge segment of the public that has no access to traditional consulting owing to financial constraints. In addition, technological advancements such as the growing usage of digital technology and automation in wealth management are projected to create huge growth opportunities for the robo advisory market over the forecast period. However, the lack of expertise and the high initial costs of Robo advisory are estimated to restrict the market growth in the projected timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact on the Robo Advisory Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a progressive impact on the global Robo advisory market growth. The positive impact on the market growth is majorly owing to the rising importance of online services among investors for investment purposes and the increasing global concerns combined with the constant oil-price war that shook investors around the world. In addition, the lockdown mode forced by the coronavirus spread led to increased number of users on an online wealth management platform. All these factors have positively impacted the global Robo advisory market growth in the pandemic period.

Pure Robo Advisor Sub-segment to Witness Fastest Growth

By business model, the pure Robo advisor sub-segment is predicted to account for $27,931.5 million by 2028 and is expected to witness lucrative growth during the analysis period. This is mainly due to the rapid growth in the number of market participants grows, which has commoditized the pure-play robo solutions. In addition, the continuous developments in fintech digital services and ongoing research on pure advisory are other factors expected to drive the sub-segment growth of the global Robo advisor market by 2028.

HNI Sub-segment to Hold the Majority of Robo Advisory Market Share

By end-use, the HNI sub-segment is estimated to generate a revenue of $21,678.5 million by 2028 and is anticipated to hold the maximum market share in the global industry over the forecast period. This sub-segment growth is mainly because Robo advisor platforms have made investing more accessible, automated, and affordable by using mathematical algorithms to manage and set investment portfolios. In addition, the growing population of the HNI around the world and the rising need for Robo advisors to take the decisions have boosted the sub-segments growth.

North America Region to Hold Maximum Robo Advisory Market Share

By region, the North America Robo advisory market is projected to garner a revenue of $19,488.7 million by 2028 and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the region can be attributed to the growing demand for internet finance and rising awareness about Robo-services among consumers. Besides, technological advancements in digital advisory solutions and the growing focus on cost management amongst the middle-income populations are other factors predicted to boost the regional market growth by 2028.

The global Robo advisory market is projected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period, owing to the significant growth in the number of Robo advisors in the fintech industry.



