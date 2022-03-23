Global Indian Wellness Brand, VAHDAM® India Introduces SPICE TRAIN™ - A collection of the finest Indian spices

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global wellness brand, VAHDAM® India, known for premium Indian teas and superfoods, and shipping to over 130 countries, introduces SPICE TRAIN™, a collection of the finest garden-fresh spices, sourced directly from source in India.



SPICE TRAIN™ by VAHDAM® India is a collection of the finest Indian spices, all procured direct from USDA certified organic farms and sourced in India. The spices are lab tested at all stages for potency and purity, sealed at their BRC certified state-of-art facility in India and shipped directly to fulfillment centers. All SPICE TRAIN™ spices are NON-GMO Project Verified, Gluten Free, Chemical and Toxic-Free, as well as certified to be 100% Pure by the Spices Board of India.

VAHDAM® India has launched 10 spices as of now that include Turmeric powder, Ashwagandha powder, Moringa powder, Cinnamon powder and more. The new spice collection ranges from raw root powder to whole spices.

Spice Train™ by VAHDAM® India is a Climate Neutral & Plastic Neutral Certified brand. The spices are available to purchase on their website and on Amazon.

Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO of VAHDAM® India said, “India is a magical land of ingredients. From the world's finest teas, delectable spices, to enriching Ayurveda and to the healing art of yoga - so many wonderful things all originate from my magnificent country. VAHDAM® India aspires to bring this dose of ancient holistic wellness to the everyday life of consumers by re-imagining the ingredients with unparalleled quality and freshness.”

VAHDAM® India, which has taken India's finest teas, spices and superfoods to markets including the U.S., Canada, Europe and more, raised over US$39 million in funding. Endorsed organically by global icons like Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Ellen DeGeneres, Martha Stewart and many more. VAHDAM® India is available in over 1,500 stores across the U.S.

About VAHDAM® India

VAHDAM® India is taking India’s finest teas, spices & superfoods to over 3 million+ consumers in over 130 countries, direct from source. By leveraging technology & cutting out middlemen, it is disrupting the traditional supply chain of products like tea, superfoods and spices. The brand has a strong focus on sustainability. It is a Certified Plastic Neutral & Climate Neutral and directs 1% of their revenue towards the education of growers’ children in India. The brand promise of ‘Native Indian Wellness Wisdom’ has connected strongly with consumers and the brand has won over 50 awards globally. It was founded in 2015 by then 23-year-old Bala Sarda. ‘VAHDAM’ is the reverse anagram of the founder’s father’s first name, ‘MADHAV.’

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37e4a795-e892-43e9-8cd2-476d2046f991