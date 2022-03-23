Sampo plc: Correction to Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) and a new notification from BlackRock

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE       23 March 2022 at 3:05 pm

Sampo plc: Correction to Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) and a new notification from BlackRock

Correction to Sampo plc’s stock exchange release regarding BlackRock’s notification of major holdings on 21 March 2022 at 8:00 pm. Due to a technical rounding error, the total number of Sampo A shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds was misreported to have increased above 5 per cent of Sampo plc’s total stock. The correct, unrounded share was still below 5 per cent. All the other information in the release was correct.

On 22 March 2022, Sampo received another notification from BlackRock, which is reported below.

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 21 March 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total stock.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights		0.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights		5.03% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)4.99% shares

Below 5% voting rights		0.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights		5.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 27,828,637 shares

Below 5% voting rights		 5.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A27,828,637 shares

Below 5% voting rights		5.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)N/AN/APhysical45,601 shares

Below 5% voting rights		0.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical89,941 shares

Below 5% voting rights		0.01% shares
Below 5% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash1,462 shares

Below 5% voting rights		0.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights
   SUBTOTAL B137,004 shares

Below 5% voting rights		0.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights

