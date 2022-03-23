Kollectiff Creates The MetaLoop Venue for Metaverse Fashion Week

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kollectiff, the go-to web3 innovation lab and venture studio, announces the creation of its catwalk during Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week called The MetaLoop. Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week is four days between March 24 through March 27. The event is in collaboration with UNXD. The shopping experiences will be open on March 23, marking the debut of Metaverse Fashion Week. The event will include catwalk shows and showcases, pop-up shops, after-parties, and immersive experiences.

The MetaLoop created by Kollectiff will feature a unique catwalk that brings to life runway shows in collaboration with DRESSX, Cider, 8SIAN, The Rebels, Christine Massarany, Anrealage, and more. The MetaLoop presented by Kollectiff will be hosting continuous shows and after-parties throughout the event. Each fashion show will be 15 minutes and be accessible before and after each event. The MetaLoop space also includes a virtual upper deck for brands to host after-parties that can be hosted for up to an hour to extend the socialization in the metaverse.

This event will be the only other catwalk event during the Metaverse Fashion Week. Major players in web3 are coming together to participate and showcase their artwork and fashion design. It will also set up a user case in the metaverse for real-life events being translated to web3. The Decentraland coordinates for the events will be 94,-13; 94,-14; 96,-13; 95,-14; 95,-13 and 96,-14.

"We are excited to work with Kollectiff on The MetaLoop during Metaverse Fashion Week," says Decentraland Foundation's Creative Director Sam Hamilton. "The innovation in the metaverse is endless, and we are impressed with Kollectiff's work on internet protocol (IP) in regards to web3."

In addition to creating The MetaLoop, Kollectiff will be debuting its entire collection of Metahelmets in the second main event for Metaverse Fashion Week. Kollectiff will also be launching a limited-edition outfit collection in collaboration with DRESSX displayed at the MetaLoop. DRESSX provides a unique utility for the owners of the Metahelmets to wear the items via Augmented Reality (AR).

"Kollectiff is elated to be participating in Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week with major companies in the fashion and tech industries. We are looking forward to debuting our full collection of Metahelments and outfits from Kollectiff's The Metaverse Travel Agency (The MTA) drop," says Tino Vivo, CEO and co-founder at Kollectiff. "We are grateful to work with partners such as Decentraland and DRESSX."

About Kollectiff:

Kollectiff is a web3 venture studio leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs to create engaging and connected brand experiences, focusing on utility and experiential design. The studio helps IP owners and brands understand and unlock the full potential of Web3, NFTs, and the Metaverse from concept ideation to creative and technical execution. Kollectiff specializes in taking brands and industry into the Metaverse. Company advisors include Sebastien Borget (COO, The Sandbox) and Rodolfo Echeverria (former Global Head of Creative at The Coca-Cola Company).

About Decentraland:

Decentraland is a decentralized virtual social platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Within the Decentraland platform, users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Decentraland is unique in that it is owned and governed by the people who use the platform every day. Through the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), users can submit proposals for owners of MANA (Decentraland currency) and LAND (Decentraland property) to vote on.

Media Contacts:

For Kollectiff:

Tiffany Woo

Tiffany@PressPassLA.com

For Decentraland:

Jo Hunt

jo@serotonin.co

Related Images











Image 1

















Image 2









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment