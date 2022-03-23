Global $635+ Mn Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Markets to 2028

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography Market Size By Technique, By Applications, By End User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market was valued at USD 303.46 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 637.54 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.92% from 2021 to 2028.



The Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Global Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market Overview

Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) is a highly popular and most commonly used technique across the globe owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer. Age, obesity, harmful alcohol use, family history of breast cancer, history of radiation exposure, reproductive history (age at first menstrual cycle and age at first pregnancy), tobacco use, and postmenopausal hormone therapy are all factors that raise the risk of breast cancer.



These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market.

It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography (CEDM) Market.



Key Players

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Allengers

Planmed Oy

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bmi Biomedical International S.R.L.

Carestream Health

