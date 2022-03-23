FEEL’S BLACK SHEEP VEGAN PRODUCTS NOW CARRIED AT CHOICES LOCATIONS

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (CSE: ‘FEEL’) (OTC: ‘FLLLF’) (FSE: ‘1ZF’) announced today its Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products continue to expand its retail presence with the addition of all 10 retail locations of Choices Markets carrying Feel’s product line-up of vegan cheezes.



Since 1990, Choices Markets has been a leader in offering local, organic and specialty food items in a warm, welcoming environment. From Kitsilano to Kelowna, Choices is 100% British Columbia owned and operated and committed to supporting local communities.

Furthermore, the company is now delivering cheeze products to Alberta via its e-commerce business.

Feel Foods CEO, David Greenway, stated: “We are excited by the continued progress of the retail expansion of our black sheep vegan cheezes with our plant-based cheeze and meat products now available at over 80 retail and food services locations throughout BC and beginning to make progress in our expansion to Alberta. The recently announced longer shelf life on our cheeze products means the company will be able to continue on its plan to make Black Sheep a Nationally recognized and shelved brand of premium vegan cheeze products."

Figure 1: Choices Market now offers Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products at all 10 retail locations.





Figure 2: Feel Foods and Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze social media: (@feelfoodsco) (@blacksheepvegancheeze)



About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry. They include its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, which offers a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products currently available in over 30 retail locations and its 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products. FEEL is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

About Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze

Feel Foods wholly owned premium vegan cheeze brand Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze (‘Black Sheep’) was founded in 2017 and is currently producing variety of unique vegan dairy substitute products at the company’s Okanagan commercial kitchen and R&D facility. Black Sheep products are currently offered in grocery stores and food services locations throughout British Columbia including select locations at: IGA, Nesters, The Very Good Butchers, Pomme Natural, Natures Fare, Vegan Supply, and many other fine retailers across 16 cities throughout the province as well as online and in person at farmers markets.

For more information, visit: http://blacksheepvegancheeze.com/

Company Contact:

Joel T Warawa

Corporate Communications

E-mail: jw@feelfoodsco.com

Corporate Contact:

Website: www.feelfoodsco.com

E-Mail: info@feelfoodsco.com

Instagram: Instagram.com/feelfoodsco

Phone: 604-235-0010

