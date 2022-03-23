New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Power Transformers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247517/?utm_source=GNW





The global low power transformers market is expected to grow from $42.07 billion in 2021 to $53.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $130.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.8%.



The low power transformers market consists of sales of low power transformers.A low power transformer is a static device that works on the principles of mutual induction to transform power from one circuit to another circuit without changing frequency.



Low power transformers manufacturing establishments manufacture power transformers with ratings of 100 MVA to 500 MVA.



The main types of products in low power transformers are split-core and solid-core.Split-core current transformers are intended for use in semi-permanent systems.



They have a transformer with one of the cores that may be extended or moved around the conductor and then secured with a latch or other type of flange.The cooling methods are oil cooled and air cooled.



The different applications include power plants, factories, others.



Asia Pacific is the largest region in the low power transformers market in 2021.Western Europe is the second-largest region in the low power transformers market.



The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The low power transformers market was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets.Emerging markets growth was aided by rising disposable income, a stable political environment, and increasing foreign investments in these countries.



For instance, according to a report by the IMF, emerging markets and developing economies together registered a growth of 4.7%. Thus, strong economic growth boosted the demand for electrical products thereby driving the market for low-power transformers.



The transformer manufacturing market is moving towards the evolution of independent and self-regulating smart transformers.Smart transformers are programmed to constantly regulate voltage and maintain contact with the stakeholders and provide information and feedback on the power supply.



They provide the exact amount of power that is needed and respond to fluctuations through a process known as voltage optimization.They significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power consumption as they supply electrical equipment with the ideal amount of power.



For instance, The US Department of Energy (DOE) invested $7.5 million to support the research and development of smart transformers for grid resiliency. Companies should consider investing in technologies to produce smart transformers for commercial establishments.



The countries covered in the low power transformers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.





