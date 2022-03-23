English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 23 March 2022, 15.15 EET



WithSecure Corporation: Changes in financial reporting schedule for 2022

During the year 2022, WithSecure Corporation will publish financial information as follows:

Interim Report for January-March 2022, April 27, 2022 (change to previously announced date)

Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2022, July 20, 2022 (change to previously announced date)

Interim Report for January-September 2022, October 27, 2022

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@f-secure.com



