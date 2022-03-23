Avantax Welcomes Sullivan Financial Services, Inc., with More Than $200 Million in Total Client Assets

DALLAS, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax®, a leader in tax-focused financial planning, welcomes Sullivan Financial Services, Inc., an elite firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, with more than $200 million in total client assets as of Jan. 1, 2022. Veteran Financial Professional Tom Sullivan, CFP®, transfers to Avantax after 24 years with LPL Financial.



Sullivan Financial Services’ robust practice is anchored by its commitment to holistic financial services, including estate planning, trust services and comprehensive financial planning.

“For me, it was time for a change, to be with a firm where you don’t get lost, you’re not on hold forever, and you can get better customer service and a better overall experience,” Sullivan said. “Other firms have cut down on available offerings, and I really like the Avantax product lineup because things like 1031 exchanges are important to us. Plus, Avantax technology, like the Tax-Loss Harvester, creates significant efficiencies.”

Sullivan works with a variety of high-net-worth clients, including small-business owners, entrepreneurs and physicians. He built his successful firm by developing partnerships with estate planning attorneys and CPAs.

“Tom is a terrific fit with Avantax because he values strong relationships with accounting firms, and we look forward to helping him engage even more with tax professionals and CPAs in the Avantax Community,” said Todd Mackay, President of Avantax Wealth Management®. “I’m also pleased Tom chose Avantax because he’s eager to have his ideas heard, and that will happen here because our Financial Professionals have direct access to Avantax leadership.”

Sullivan is well-known throughout Las Vegas and the broader financial services industry.

“I’ve known Tom for many years, and I couldn’t be happier to have him join the Avantax Community because he has ideas to share and wants to engage with and help other Financial Professionals,” said Laurie Stack, Vice President, Business Development for Avantax. “Tom is an excellent addition to our close-knit community of Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPAs, who all benefit from the education, resources and peer involvement that are the heart and soul of Avantax.”

Sullivan, a Colorado native, moved to Las Vegas in 1985 on scholarship to play tennis for UNLV where he earned a finance degree from the School of Business. He holds the prestigious CFP® (CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional) designation, and is a member of the National Institute for Estate Planners.

About Avantax Wealth Management®

Avantax Wealth Management® offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Avantax’s Tax-Smart approach helps clients leverage taxes to create financial growth opportunities. Most financial companies treat taxes as an afterthought, or not at all, even though taxes are one of life’s most complex and costly expenses. Avantax technology, tax and wealth management insights are used by Avantax Financial Professionals to uncover and tailor opportunities across their clients’ financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes. The wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), which includes the Avantax Wealth Management® and Avantax Planning Partners℠ brands, had a collective $89 billion in total client assets as of Dec. 31, 2021. For more information, please visit us at www.avantax.com or on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo and the CFP® certification mark (with flame design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.