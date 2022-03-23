Nutra Pharma Announces First Manufacturing Agreement

Plantation, Florida, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin® , Pet Pain-Away ™, Equine Pain-Away ™ and Luxury Feet™ in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, is announcing their first agreement to act as a product formulator and contract manufacturer for an outside company, Avini Health .

"We’ve spent the last two years bringing all of our manufacturing in-house,” stated Rik J Deitsch, CEO of Nutra Pharma. “These manufacturing capabilities allow us to produce all of our own products; but also provides the option to act as a contract manufacturer for other companies to potentially provide an additional revenue stream for Nutra Pharma,” he continued. “To that end, we have just signed our first contract with an outside company to provide them with formulation expertise, product ideation and manufacturing of finished goods. Making these additional products also allows us to potentially lower our own manufacturing costs as we take advantage of economies of scale to purchase packaging and raw materials. This relationship has already provided revenues and we expect this revenue stream to become substantial over the next few quarters,” he concluded.

Avini Health is a new company built on an affiliate marketing model. Their initial product offerings include products for detoxification, immune system support as well as Nutra Pharma’s OTC pain relievers; Nyloxin.

“We’re excited to be partnered with Nutra Pharma”, commented Neil Roth, president of Avini Health. “Nutra Pharma has access to a deep bench of qualified scientists and formulators that will provide Avini Health with innovative and best-in-class products,” he continued. “To start, we’ve added Rik Deitsch as our Chief Scientific Officer for his work as the category creator for micronized and activated zeolite; a product that we’re marketing as Cell Defender. As we grow, we believe that Nutra Pharma will be able to scale up and grow with us to launch additional products as well as help us market Nutra Pharma’s incredible line of Homeopathic drugs,” he concluded.

Nutra Pharma will provide further updates on new products, manufacturing capabilities and contract manufacturing opportunities throughout the rest of 2022.

About Avini Health

Avini Health is developing revolutionary holistic products and selling via the Direct Selling segment. The line of nutraceuticals being manufactured for Avini is by far the most extensive grouping of science-based nutrition products in the marketplace today. Under the logo “Avini Health,” these products will be both proprietary and unique based on Zeolite and nano technology. These products will be directed towards cellular health and immune system functions. Created by biotechnology professionals, Avini Health’s wide variety of products create a path to wellness through natural, non-addictive ingredients. For additional information about Avini Health, visit: https://avinihealth.com

About Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin®, Equine Pain-Away™, Luxury Feet™ and Pet Pain-Away™. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

SEC Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Nutra Pharma's ("the Company") business plan. The manufacturing agreement with Avini Health should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company’s common stock or its financial value. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.