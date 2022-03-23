New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Backlight LED Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247515/?utm_source=GNW

The global backlight LED market is expected to decline from $0.53 billion in 2021 to $0.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10.8%. The decline is is mainly due to the companies facing production and supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to decline to $0.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of -12.5%.



The Backlight LED market consists of sales of Backlight LED and related services.LED-backlit is a flat panel display that uses LED backlighting instead of cold cathode fluorescent (CCFL) backlighting.



LED-backlit displays use TFT LCD (thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display) technologies that offer reduced energy consumption, better contrast and brightness, greater color range more rapid response to changes in the scene, and photorefractive effects.



The main types in the backlight market are small-sized backlight led, mid and large-sized backlight led. the small-sized backlight led are mini led s that are 1.2 millimeters and provide the backlight. the various colors are ed led, white led, RGB led. These are used in phones, television, computer, instruments, and others.



Asia Pacific is the largest region in the backlight LED market in 2021.North America is the second-largest region in the backlight LED market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for backlight LED in the advertising industry is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.Backlight LED offers high flash and fade frequencies which helps the advertisers to showcase their products with better visibility.



The LED backlight produces even light with less power consumption compared to fluorescent backlights.The maintenance cost of LED backlights used in billboards is also very minimal and saves 90% on power when compared to other light bulbs.



These advantages offered by LED backlights will boost the market in the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of substitute technologies such as OLED is likely to restrain the backlight LED market growth.The power consumption of OLEDs is less when compared to LEDs because OLEDs generate light themselves and do not require backlighting.



The battery-operated devices will be highly benefited from OLED features, thus affecting the growth of the backlight LED market.



Electric lighting equipment manufacturing companies are focusing on introducing new innovative products into the market, to compete with the competitors and gain market share.In addition to design, the manufacturers are also focusing on introducing new energy-efficient lighting products and importing new technologies to support the development of energy-efficient products, in-house R&D and strategic partnerships, which is contributing to the overall growth of the backlight LED market.



For instance, some of the leading lighting innovations include Reflected Sequence LED Lamp, Globe Terrarium Lights, Janus Lamp, Holon Spheres, and Double Boom Chandelier.



The countries covered in the backlight LED market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, USA, and Australia.





