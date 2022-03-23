Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market to Witness a Soaring Revenue of USD 15828.8 Million by 2031; Rising Burden of Drug Contamination Amongst Pharmaceutical Manufacturers to Boost the Market Growth

New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on the 11th of March 2020, several pharmaceutical organizations jumped in to find a cure for the treatment of the disease. According to the WHO, as of the 18th of February 2022, a total of 144 numbers of vaccines were in the clinical development phase, while 195 numbers of vaccines were in the pre-clinical development phase. Moreover, the coronavirus disease, which registered 434154739 confirmed cases and 5944342 deaths as of 28th February 2022 (4:00 pm CET), additionally registered a total of 10585766316 administered vaccine doses as of 26th of February 2022.

Kenneth Research recently published a report on “ Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market ” which is studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. The market research report includes detailed insight into the market dynamics by the use of primary and secondary research processes. The report also covers the analysis of the regulatory and standards landscape and also includes the competitive analysis of the market players operating in the market, along with a brief of their product portfolio. The report further portrays an in-depth detail of the market segmentation along with its sub-segments and also covers the industry risk analysis associated with the market growth in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the need among pharmaceutical companies to develop different types of vaccine candidates to cure the disease. According to the WHO, out of the 144 numbers of COVID-19 vaccine candidates which were in the clinical development stage, 85 of the candidate vaccines had a 2-dose schedule, while 24 of them had a 1-dose schedule. Moreover, 84% or 121 of the vaccine candidates had the injectable route of administration. Numerous vaccine candidates were later offered with the status of emergency use authorization (EUA) after the regulatory bodies found substantial evidence for the effectiveness of the vaccine. One of the major challenges that lie with any type of vaccine manufacturer is the final stage of fill and finish packaging of vials with vaccines. This is majorly due to the rising concern for contamination of the drug from different types of microbial organisms. For instance, it has been studied that the commercial impact of a bioburden incident amongst the biopharmaceutical manufacturing organizations can cost up to USD 1 Billion in lost revenue. Besides this, sanitization of facility and equipment raises the burden to another approximate value of USD 100 Thousand. To address such issues, the WHO had laid down good manufacturing practices for pharmaceutical manufacturers, while the U.S. federal government, in the year 2013, created the Fill Finish Manufacturing Network to perform fill and finish operations for vaccines.

The global fill-finish manufacturing market generated a revenue of USD 5762.0 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 15828.8 Million by the end of 2031, by growing with a CAGR of 10.70% during the forecast period. The market growth can primarily be attributed to the rising concern amongst pharmaceutical manufacturers for the increasing burden generated from the contamination of drugs during the filling process, and for the rising demand for different types of medicines, backed by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. For instance, according to the statistics by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 537 Million adults between the ages of 20 and 79 years were living with diabetes in the year 2021 around the globe. This is expected to touch 643 Million by 2030 and 783 Million by 2045. The surge in the prevalence of diabetes worldwide is expected to drive the demand for insulin, and in turn, raise the need amongst the pharmaceutical manufacturers to follow fill & finish manufacturing processes. The market is also expected to grow on account of the growing adoption of prefilled syringes for the administration of parenteral drugs, along with the rise in demand for biologics.

The global fill finish manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the market in these countries, the market in Europe generated the largest revenue of USD 2425.8 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 6004.7 Million by the end of 2031. One of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region is the growing pharmaceutical industry and the presence of numerous pharmaceutical manufacturers in the region. According to the statistics by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (efpia), the total value of production of the pharmaceutical industry in Europe grew from around USD 118642.47 Million in the year 2000 to about USD 380401.0 Million in the year 2020. In addition to this, the value of exports from the pharmaceutical industry in the region increased from about USD 84615.02 Million in the year 2000 to more than USD 631956.5 Million in the year 2020.

The market in the region is further segmented by country into Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherland, and the Rest of Europe. Among the market in these countries, the market in Germany generated the largest revenue of USD 443.9 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 1208.5 Million by the end of 2031. The market in the nation is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 10.61% during the forecast period. Further, the market in the United Kingdom is projected to garner the second-largest revenue of USD 1077.0 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 402.7 Million in the year 2021.

On the other hand, the fill finish manufacturing market in North America generated the second-largest revenue of USD 1889.9 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to garner a revenue of USD 5671.7 Million by the end of 2031. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Out of the market in these countries, the market in the United States is projected to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2031 and further grow with the highest CAGR of 11.69% during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global fill finish manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of design into single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber prefilled syringes, and customized prefilled syringes. Amongst these segments, the single-chambered prefilled syringes segment generated the largest revenue of USD 4142.3 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 11233.1 Million by the end of 2031. In Europe, the segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 4335.8 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 1768.7 Million in the year 2021. Moreover, in North America, the segment registered the largest revenue of USD 1308.4 Million in the year 2021 and is further anticipated to touch the largest revenue of USD 3861.5 Million by the end of 2031.

The global fill finish manufacturing market is further segmented on the basis of application into diabetes, anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, vaccine, biopharmacy, antithrombotic, and others. Among these segments, the vaccine segment generated the largest revenue of USD 1224.9 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to reach a revenue of USD 3505.9 Million by the end of 2031. In Europe, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 510.9 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 1294.1 Million by the end of 2031. Moreover, in the Asia Pacific, the segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 656.3 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 196.6 Million in the year 2021. The segment is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.88% during the forecast period.

The global fill finish manufacturing market is also segmented on the basis of usability type, packaging type, combination products, and by end-user.

Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market, Segmentation by Usability Type

Disposable

Reusable

Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market, Segmentation by Packaging Type

Glass Prefilled Syringes

Plastic Prefilled Syringes

Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market, Segmentation by Combination Products

Single Entity Combination Products

Co-Packaged Combination Products

Cross-Labeled Combination Products

Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market, Segmentation by End-User

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global fill finish manufacturing market that are included in our report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Catalent, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Medefil, Inc., SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., MedXL Inc., NIPRO Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Taisei Kako Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc., and others.

