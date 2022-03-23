Global Air Humidifier Market to Grow with a CAGR of 6.2% During 2022-2026 and Attain a Revenue of USD 1253.1 Million by 2026; Growing Prevalence for Chronic and Acute Respiratory Diseases to Drive the Market Growth

New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the greatest environmental risks to health is due to air pollution, which according to the World Health Organization (WHO) is estimated to kill 7 Million people every year globally. The WHO also stated that in the year 2019, almost the global population (99% of the world population) lived in places where the air quality guidelines set by the WHO were not met. The regulatory body further stated that countries around the world can reduce the burden of disease from lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, and both chronic as well as acute respiratory diseases, such as asthma, by lowering the air pollution levels. Recently, the WHO also shared an update titled “WHO Air Quality Guidelines: Global Update 2021” on the air quality guideline (AQG) levels. The recommended AQG level for PM 2.5 annually was 5 µg/m3 while that for PM 10 was 15 µg/m3. Moreover, recommended 24-hour AQG levels for NO 2 , SO 2 , and CO were 25 µg/m3, 40 µg/m3, and 4 µg/m3 respectively.

Research Nester has recently shared a report on “ Global Air Humidifier Market ” which is studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2026. The market research report covers brief analysis of the key players operating in the market along with the analysis of their product portfolio. In addition to this, the research report also includes the growth factors, recent market trends, opportunities, and restraint factors associated with the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 on the market along with the growth outlook on the industry is also studied in this report.

Recently, the prevalence of chronic and acute respiratory diseases has registered a multifold growth, backed by the increasing air pollution globally and the rising health risks associated with the pollutants present in the air. For instance, in the year 2019, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) registered to be the third leading cause of death globally causing 3.23 Million deaths, according to the statistics by the WHO. Moreover, the statistics also stated that asthma affected around 262 Million people, while asthma-related deaths registered to 461000 numbers in the same year. Air humidifier, which is highly effective during winters when the air is more or less dry, is extremely handy for people who suffer from nasal and chest infections, as well as sinusitis and other issues which are usually caused by dry air. These devices also remove allergens from the air and also adds much-needed moisture to the air present indoors. The growing concern for air pollution, along with the increasing need amongst individuals to avoid diseases caused due to dry air is therefore anticipated to drive the demand for air humidifiers, and in turn, contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. The global air humidifier market generated a revenue of USD 934.1 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 1253.1 Million by the end of 2026, by growing with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The global air humidifier market is also anticipated to grow on account of the rising shift in consumer preference towards advanced healthcare devices, backed by the rising pollution levels, along with the surge in temperature fluctuations witnessed globally. The combined land and ocean temperature around the world, according to the statistics by the National Centers for Environmental Information of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), has increased at an average rate of 0.14˚F or 0.08˚C per decade since 1880, while since 1981, the rate more than doubled to 0.32˚F or 0.18˚C. Besides this, the changing lifestyles of individuals around the globe, followed by the increase in consumer spending on smart home technologies, which is anticipated to cross more than USD 170 Billion by the end of 2026, up from around USD 120 Billion in the year 2020, so as to promote a healthy lifestyle, is also projected to drive the demand for air humidifiers, and in turn, boost the market growth. In addition to this, the surge in the number of commercial and residential buildings being constructed over the years is also anticipated to drive the demand for the product, and in turn, contribute to the market growth.

The global air humidifier market is segmented by region into Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East. Among the market in these regions, the market in Europe registered the largest revenue of USD 498.1 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch a revenue of USD 660.6 Million by the end of 2026. One of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region is the increasing awareness amongst the individuals regarding the ill effects of both ambient and household air pollution, which according to the WHO (Europe), caused more than 5 Million premature deaths in the European region. On the other hand, increasing concern for air pollutants, and the growing adoption of the product in hospitals, manufacturing industries as well as home care facilities in the region are also expected to raise the need for the product, and in turn, contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by Eurostat, air pollutants, such as Sulphur oxides (SO x ), Nitrogen oxides (NO x ), Ammonia (NH 3 ), non-methane volatile organic compounds (NMVOC), and particulate matter <2.5µm (PM 2.5 ) emitted in the air in the European Union in the year 2019 were 1649110.0 Tonne, 6140700.0 Tonne, 3532320.0 Tonne, 6408660.0 Tonne, and 1111440.0 Tonne respectively. The market in the region is further segmented by country into Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. Among the market in these countries, the market in the United Kingdom generated the second-largest revenue of USD 123.3 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to reach USD 171.8 Million by the end of 2026. The market in the country is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market in Germany is projected to garner the third-largest revenue of USD 110.3 Million by the end of 2026, up from a revenue of USD 84.0 Million in the year 2021.

On the other hand, the air humidifier market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to garner the second-largest revenue of USD 410.9 Million by the end of 2026, up from a revenue of USD 292.6 Million in the year 2021. The market in the region is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Additionally, by country, the market in the region is segmented into China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Among the market in these countries, the market in China registered the largest revenue of USD 103.8 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to reach USD 145.0 Million by the end of 2026. The market in Singapore, on the other hand, is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period and attain revenue of USD 22.2 Million by the end of 2026.

The global air humidifier market is segmented on the basis of product type into warm-mist, ultrasonic, and cool-mist humidifiers, bypass, fan-powered, and steam. Amongst these segments, the cool-mist humidifiers segment generated the largest revenue of USD 348.2 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 462.0 Million by the end of 2026. In Europe, the segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 246.3 Million by the end of 2026, up from a revenue of USD 187.6 Million in the year 2021. Moreover, in the Asia Pacific, the segment registered the largest revenue of USD 106.5 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period and touch USD 147.8 Million by the end of 2026.

The global air humidifier market is further segmented by end-user into residential, commercial, and industrial. Amongst the segments, the residential segment generated the largest revenue of USD 521.2 Million in the year 2021 and is further anticipated to touch USD 709.6 Million by the end of 2026, by growing with the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. In Europe, the segment is projected to garner the largest revenue of USD 377.2 Million by the end of 2026, up from a revenue of USD 280.2 Million in the year 2021. On the other hand, in Central & South America, the segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period and also attain the largest revenue of USD 69.9 Million by the end of 2026, up from a revenue of USD 54.0 Million in the year 2021.

The global air humidifier market is also segmented on the basis of mounting type and distribution channel.

Global Air Humidifier Market, Segmentation by Mounting Type

Portable Air Humidifier

Fixed Air Humidifier

Global Air Humidifier Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global air humidifier market that are included in our report are Honeywell International Inc., Newell Brands Inc., BONECO AG, Dyson Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Condair Group, CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Armstrong International Inc., Guardian Technologies, Aprilaire, and others.

