72% of American Consumers Reduce Spending Due to Rising Inflation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jungle Scout, the leading all-in-one platform for ecommerce sellers, released its Q1 2022 Consumer Trends Report. The quarterly study of 1,000 U.S. consumers reveals spending and ecommerce trends, including how inflation, brand loyalty, and the homebody economy are shaping retail in 2022.

Key insights from the report include:

Inflation-weary consumers are reducing their spending.

72% of consumers are spending less due to recent inflation, significantly cutting out "fun" or "impulse buys."

38% are spending less overall, and 34% are spending less online, the highest reported figures on decreased consumer spending in at least one year.

Discounts and deals drive online purchases and brand loyalty.

47% of consumers buy from their favorite brands due to affordability — the leading driver of brand loyalty over quality, familiarity, and sustainability.

53% make a purchase when presented with a deal, coupon or discount code, and 47% only purchase products that are on sale or discounted.

The "homebody economy" will influence spending in 2022.

60% of consumers are spending more time at home, and 50% are more willing to spend money on their homes than before the pandemic.

62% have a greater interest in self-care now than pre-pandemic.

"Rising inflation is making consumers keep a tight hold on their wallets and seek out deals and discounts more than ever. As consumers lean into homebody living, categories such as self-care and home will thrive. This presents an opportunity for ecommerce brands to build consumer loyalty with the right products, perks, and promotions to meet shoppers' needs," says Michael Scheschuk, Chief Marketing Officer at Jungle Scout.

Additional findings include:

Top increase in spending by category (other than essentials and groceries)

Pet Supplies Clothing Beauty & Personal Care

Preferred online retailers

Amazon Walmart eBay Target

About the Report

Between Feb. 4-8, 2022, Jungle Scout conducted an anonymous survey among a panel of 1,000 U.S. consumers about their buying preferences and behaviors. Respondents represent every U.S. state, all genders, and ages 18 to 75+, as well as all employment types and varying income levels.

About Jungle Scout

Jungle Scout is the leading all-in-one platform for selling on Amazon, supporting more than $40 billion in annual Amazon revenue. Founded in 2015 as the first Amazon product research tool, Jungle Scout today features a full suite of best-in-class business management solutions and powerful market intelligence resources to help entrepreneurs and brands manage their ecommerce businesses. Jungle Scout is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and supports 10 global Amazon marketplaces.

Press Contact:

Milena Schmidt

press@junglescout.com

Related Images











Image 1: Jungle Scout Q1 2022 Consumer Trends Report





Jungle Scout Q1 2022 Consumer Trends Report Infographic









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment