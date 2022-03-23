Forkast and CryptoSlam partner to release inaugural State of the NFT Market research report

Hong Kong, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Global sales of NFTs reached US$18.5 billion in 2021, which was 570 times higher than the previous year, according to a joint report published by Forkast and CryptoSlam in the Q1 2022 “State of the NFT Market”. The study provides comprehensive insights into the latest data and charts the exponential growth of the industry, including forward-looking key developments.

According to the leading NFT data aggregator CryptoSlam, there were 759,145 unique sellers of NFTs in January 2022 compared to 27,963 in January 2021, an increase of 27 times. Other insights include the fact that Ethereum was no longer the dominant blockchain when it came to the number of sellers and slipped to the third spot with a seller count of 580,000 by end of February 2022, behind Ronin and WAX.

“This report is one of the most definitive overviews of the NFT landscape to date, portraying a truly global story. This is an extremely useful resource for anyone seeking to build in the open metaverse," said Yat Siu, co-founder and chairman at Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based game software company that recently raised over US$358 million, giving it a valuation of over US$5 billion.

NFTs have paved the way for niche products, including virtual property ownership. Property prices on Decentraland, one of the popular metaverses, have risen 400-500% since Facebook rebranded as Meta, announcing its interest in the metaverse.

“It’s really interesting to see the rising popularity of NFTs in Asia especially, which offers huge opportunities for accelerating mass adoption of blockchain technology,” said Angie Lau, founder and editor-in-chief at Forkast.

For millions of users who are beginning to move to Web3.0 through digital collectibles, NFTs serve as the bridge. New use cases outlined in the report have the potential to disrupt traditional industries such as music, art, ticketing and even education.



“With greater adoption of NFTs, we will see more innovative use cases and maturing of the asset class. There are challenges ahead including fakes, spams and bubbles, but NFTs remain the best digital proof of ownership and are here to stay,” said Randy Wasinger, founder and CEO of CryptoSlam.

Report Topics



NFT Market By the Numbers

Blockchains and NFTs

The Rise and Rise of NFTs

NFT Avatars

Trends

Asia Primed for NFTs Growth

The Metaverse

Art

NFT Hacks and Scams

Regulations

Decoupling of NFTs from Cryptocurrencies

Brands

Collectibles

Blockchain Gaming

Use Cases

Virtual Real Estate

NFT Marketplaces

The Tech Behind NFTs

Fund Raising

Growth Forecast

To read the full report, visit Forkast.News.

Randy Wasinger, CEO & founder of CryptoSlam and Angie Lau, editor-in-chief of Forkast will be available for interviews to provide commentary on NFT market potential and the evolving landscape.

ABOUT FORKAST



Founded in 2018, Forkast.News is a digital media platform covering all things blockchain and emerging technology at the intersection of business, economy, and finance — from Asia, to the world. Led by former Bloomberg TV anchor Angie Lau, Forkast is an authority in this space and has partnered with organizations like OECD, World Economic Forum, IBM, EY and more.

ABOUT CRYPTOSLAM

CryptoSlam is the leading NFT aggregator, collecting and analyzing data about millions of NFTs on a variety of different blockchains. Our analysis and tools are used by hundreds of thousands of NFT investors and experts to find and invest in a broad range of NFT collections. CryptoSlam is at the forefront of the Web3 revolution and developing the most comprehensive view of NFTs in the world.