A Canadian First: TELUS uses the power of 5G to bring rural Canadians in B.C. and Alberta home Internet speeds up to 100 Mbps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is utilizing its Smart Hub technology and award-winning 5G network to bring Canada’s fastest fixed wireless Internet speeds to nearly 60 rural communities across B.C. and Alberta by the end of the year. Residents in these communities will be the first in the country to access home Internet speeds up to 100 Mbps through TELUS' 5G network, which is up to four times faster than speeds currently available through a 4G network. With these faster 5G Internet speeds, customers can simultaneously stream their favourite shows, game, surf the web, make video calls, and work or learn remotely. TELUS Smart Hub uses a fixed wireless connection that is powered by our 5G network to deliver faster home Internet speeds, making this an innovative alternative for customers living in remote communities or areas that are more challenging to serve with a traditional broadband connection. Residents in Leduc, Alberta and Terrace, B.C., now have access to these ultrafast speeds, which we will expand to communities across both provinces in the months ahead.



“No matter where you live, you should have access to fast, reliable and secure wireless and Internet services. This marks the first time a Canadian company is using the speed and reliability of their 5G network to provide rural households with Internet speeds of up to 100 MBPS,” said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president and President of Home Solutions & Customer Excellence at TELUS. “It’s an innovation that bridges digital divides and ensures people in remote communities have the same online access as those living in urban areas. These continued investments in our world-leading networks are connecting more Canadians in rural areas to essential online services, such as healthcare, education, online and connected smart home security, and improving social and economic outcomes.”



TELUS has a long-standing track record of investing in critical infrastructure and world-leading network technology across Canada:

As part of our $54 billion investment in infrastructure and operations across Canada through 2024, TELUS’ 5G network now reaches 70 per cent of the Canadian population. We have proudly connected customers in 744 urban and rural communities to our 5G network.

Since 2013, TELUS has invested more than $5 billion to connect 137 communities and 56 First Nations across B.C., Alberta, and parts of Quebec to our gigabit PureFibre network.

TELUS has also earned multiple accolades in respect to our global-leading networks. Most recently, TELUS was rated the fastest mobile network for the eighth consecutive time by UK-based Opensignal 1. Additionally, TELUS’ wireless network earned the title of North America’s Fastest Mobile Network and for the ninth consecutive time, we were named Canada’s Fastest Mobile Network from Seattle-based Ookla®2. In 2021 alone, TELUS was recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including Victoria-based Tutela and New York-based J.D. Power, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content management, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and FinTech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

