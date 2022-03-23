Rapid7 Named a Strong Performer in its Inaugural Inclusion in Analyst Report for Cloud Workload Security

BOSTON, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that it is positioned as a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Cloud Workload Security, Q1 2022, published by Forrester Research, Inc. Most notably, the report shows Rapid7 as the top-ranked solution in the Current Offering category.



In this Forrester evaluation, Rapid7 received the highest possible scores in the criteria of cloud security posture management (CSPM), Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security, orchestration platform, and runtime, which Rapid7 believes emphasizes the current offering’s overall strength and ease of use. In the Strategy category of the report, Rapid7 also received the highest possible scores in the cloud workload protection (CWP) plans and container protection plans criteria.

“We believe Forrester’s recognition of Rapid7 highlights our combination of market-leading CSPM, container protection, and shift-left capabilities alongside a highly differentiated CWP strategy,” said Lee Weiner, SVP, Cloud Security and Chief Innovation Officer at Rapid7. “In our opinion, these stand-out capabilities are what make Rapid7 a strong performer and enable our customers to accelerate their business strategies through secure adoption of cloud technologies.”

Enterprises are increasingly using the cloud to drive innovation and digital transformation. However, the scale, complexity, and rate of change in cloud environments, combined with a lack of unified visibility into the various cloud services being used, often forces security teams to choose between slowing the pace of innovation or taking on massive amounts of unmanaged risk.

InsightCloudSec helps teams protect complex cloud and container environments by surfacing and eliminating risks caused by misconfigurations, policy violations, vulnerabilities, and identity and access management (IAM) challenges. The solution helps organizations shift cloud security left by providing a consistent set of security checks throughout the CI/CD pipeline to uncover, prevent, and automatically remediate policy violations without delaying deployment. With real-time, event-based detections and automated remediation, organizations can quickly respond to security or compliance exposures across multi-cloud environments.

To learn more about the Rapid7 cloud security solution, visit Rapid7 InsightCloudSec .

Read the full report here .

Source: Forrester Research, Inc., “The Forrester WaveTM: Cloud Workload Security, Q1 2022,” by Andras Cser, Merritt Maxim, Caroline Provost, and Peggy Dostie. March 23, 2022.

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 10,000 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

