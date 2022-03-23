Axiom Exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Southeast 2022

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Southeast 2022, March 29-30 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 11th annual edition of the conference brings together over 120 clinical operations executives to connect and explore the steps that are being taken to improve clinical trial operations. This educational and innovative conference will allow attendees to explore solutions to current challenges associated with clinical trials and learn methods to optimize trial success.

“Axiom’s global Unified platform, Fusion eClinical Suite, enables life science companies to rapidly adapt to contemporary challenges faced. This includes supporting decentralized trials through Patient Reported Outcomes, Direct to Patient Shipping and much more. For example, Direct-to-Patient models, supporting the expanded use of ePRO - all these tools support a patient centric focus. Couple our technology with our exceptionally managed services such as a 24/7 Helpdesk, and you see increased trial adoption leading to better study result,” says Quinn Zarubick, VP eClinical Project Management.

“IRT solutions are an essential part of the roadmap to getting clinical studies successfully delivered,” says Heather DiFruscia, VP RTSM. Come and find out how our teams deliver seamless IRT integrated with EDC and ePRO to deliver unified, mission critical study operations from a single sign-on global platform.

We welcome attendees to Booth 8 to have a conversation with us about upcoming study needs and how Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite can help deliver studies faster, easier, and smarter.

To register for this event, please visit: https://arena-international.com/octsoutheast/

Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, unified platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from over 15 fully integrated modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

PR Contact

Nidhi Patel

nidhip@axiom.cc

+1 437.225.7676