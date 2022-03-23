New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Home Fragrances Market, By Product Type, By Fragrances, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247397/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia home fragrances market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for room fresheners and fragrance modulators with an aim to keep the ambiance clean and refreshed.



Saudi Arabia has a history of inclination towards aromatic fragrances for religious purposes. Essential oils, scented candles, etc., have remained a part of Saudi Arabia’s culture since ancient times. New and improved home fragrance products infused with essential oils such as eucalyptus, jasmine, lavender, etc., to lighten up the mood and create a stress-free environment are driving the growth of Saudi Arabia home fragrances market. Besides, increased personalization of products and the growing use of natural ingredients in home fragrances are propelling the growth of Saudi Arabia home fragrances market.

Moreover, the rising demand for customized scented candles and aromatherapy and the growing varieties of aesthetically pleasing products contribute to the growth of the Saudi Arabia home fragrances market.Companies are offering customers the flexibility to choose the shape, size, color, texture, and around of their home fragrance items that suit their unique taste and personal preferences.



Moreover, an increasing number of research and development activities along with technological advancements are propelling the growth of Saudi Arabia home fragrances market. Growing number of programs and schemes introduced by consumers by the spa industry is expected to increase the demand for home fragrances in Saudi Arabia through 2027.

The Saudi Arabia home fragrances market is segmented as product type, fragrances, end-user, distribution channel, competitional landscape, regional distribution.Based on product type, the market is further divided into sprays, sachets, electric air fresheners, and others like scented candles, scented oils, etc.



Sprays are anticipated to hold the largest share in Saudi Arabia home fragrances market due to their ease of usability and wider accessibility for consumers. Electric air fresheners are projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Rezaroma (Reza Hygiene), Johnson Saudi co. Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser (Arabia) FZE (RB), Procter & Gamble Saudi Arabia, Ajmal International Trading Co. (LLC), The Fragrance Kitchen, ALREHAB perfumes, Zohoor Alreef, Saudi Arabia, Mushir Alam Perfume Industry, Henkel Jebel Ali FZCO, Kelvin Natural Mint Pvt. Ltd., Kshrey Inc. (Supplier), AJWA Group, Cargill Saudi Arabia (Supplier), Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. are major market players in the Saudi Arabia home fragrances market. New product developments and mergers & acquisitions are some of the strategies adopted by the market players in the Saudi Arabia home fragrances market to sustain growth.



In this report, Saudi Arabia home fragrances market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Home Fragrances Market, By Product Type:

o Sprays

o Sachets

o Electric Air Fresheners

o Others

o Scented Candles

o Scented Oils

• Saudi Arabia Home Fragrances Market, By Fragrances:

o Lemon

o Lavender

o Jasmine

o Rose

o Sandalwood

o Vanilla

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Home Fragrances Market, By End User:

o Home Care

o Healthcare

o Hospitality

o Museums

o Commercial

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Home Fragrances Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Store-based Retail

o Non-Store-based Retail

• Saudi Arabia Home Fragrances Market, By Region:

o Western

o Eastern

o Northern & Central

o Southern



