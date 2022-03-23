New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Market, By Design, By Product Type, By Sales Category, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247398/?utm_source=GNW

Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for appliances that optimizes the usage of small spaces for efficient storage of utensils, appliances, groceries, etc.



Middle-class populations and nuclear families prefer modular kitchens in their homes to save space.Modular kitchens provide convenience and comfort to consumers as well as enhance the appearance of homes.



Consumers are increasingly deviating from all-white kitchen interiors to colors like charcoal grey, champagne, beige, etc., to enhance the aesthetics of the kitchen in contemporary houses. Besides, increasing purchasing capacity of consumers is encouraging them on products that adds to their convenience, which is contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market. Besides, rapid growth in residential construction and changing lifestyle patterns of consumers are supporting the demand for modular kitchens. Moreover, the growing trend of smart appliances and consumer electronics among consumers for designer reconstruction for their homes are contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market. The launch of new products that contain improved capabilities to improve the accuracy of devices and their overall functionality is accelerating the growth of Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market.

The Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market is segmented by design, product type, sales category, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the design, the market is further segmented into a U-shaped kitchen, L-shaped kitchen, straight/one-walled kitchen, and others.



L-shaped kitchens are expected to dominate the Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market on account of their enhanced suitability in kitchens with less space and growing popularity among the middle-class population and nuclear families. However, straight/one-walled kitchens are anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the growth of open space kitchen spaces, especially in luxury houses.

Saudi Kitchen Line Co. Ltd., SNAIDERO Kitchens Saudi Arabia, AlKhaleejion Kitchens, IKEA Systems (Khobar), Pedini Cucine Saudi Arabia, Hafele, Hacker Kitchens, Kitchen Net, Oakcraft Kitchen cabinets, and Al Joaib Group’s are the key players in Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market. Increased R&D initiatives for new product development and mergers & acquisitions are the strategies adopted by the key market players in Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market to attain growth.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market based on design, product type, sales category, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Modular kitchen manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of the products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to modular kitchen

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Market, By Design:

o U-Shaped Kitchen

o L-Shaped Kitchen

o Straight/One-walled Kitchen

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Market, By Product Type:

o Floor Cabinets

o Wall Cabinets

o Tall Storage

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Market, By Sales Category:

o Project Sales

o Retail Sales

• Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Market, By Region:

o Western

o Eastern

o Northern & Central

o Southern



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia modular kitchen market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

