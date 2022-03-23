Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital

In accordance with Section 31 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as of 4 February owned a total of 4,943,441 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1 (in total nominally DKK 4,943,441), thereby exceeding 5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the Company. As of 18 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group owns a total of 5,320,728 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1.

