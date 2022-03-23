English Finnish

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 23 March 2022

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: ANNUAL REPORT, BOARD OF THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND AUDITOR

The Annual Report of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF, dated 31 December 2021, has been published. The report, which is in Finnish, forms part (pages 29 to 32) of the attached common Annual Report for all the funds managed by Seligson & Co Fund Management Company. The report includes the Auditor's Report, and it is also available at www.seligson.fi/sco/suomi/esitteet/.

The following members were elected to the board of Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc at the Annual General Meeting held on 23 March 2022: Samu Anttila, Jarkko Niemi and Mikko Vasko. KPMG Plc was chosen as the auditor and CPA Marcus Tötterman as the deputy auditor.

Further information:

Mari Rautanen

email: mari.rautanen@seligson.fi

Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8224

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

Ari Kaaro

Managing Director

email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi

Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8217

Attachment