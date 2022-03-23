Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 23 March 2022
SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: ANNUAL REPORT, BOARD OF THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND AUDITOR
The Annual Report of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF, dated 31 December 2021, has been published. The report, which is in Finnish, forms part (pages 29 to 32) of the attached common Annual Report for all the funds managed by Seligson & Co Fund Management Company. The report includes the Auditor's Report, and it is also available at www.seligson.fi/sco/suomi/esitteet/.
The following members were elected to the board of Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc at the Annual General Meeting held on 23 March 2022: Samu Anttila, Jarkko Niemi and Mikko Vasko. KPMG Plc was chosen as the auditor and CPA Marcus Tötterman as the deputy auditor.
Further information:
Mari Rautanen
email: mari.rautanen@seligson.fi
Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8224
Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
Ari Kaaro
Managing Director
email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi
Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8217
Attachment