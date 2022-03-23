Sun Genomics to Present at Microbiome R&D and Business Collaboration Forum in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Genomics, creator of Floré, the world’s only fully customized precision probiotic, announced today that its founder and CEO, Sunny Jain, will be delivering a keynote at the 9th Microbiome R&D and Business Collaboration Forum, taking place on March 29-30, 2022 in San Diego. Jain will present on Sun Genomics’ work related to chronic conditions, while Diana C. Calvo, a postdoctoral associate with the Biodesign Center for Health Through Microbiomes at Arizona State University (ASU), will present on the link between dysbiotic gut microbiota and autism.



Jain’s keynote presentation, titled “Long term precision probiotics and diversity in individuals with IBS,” is focused on the importance of metagenomics and why precision is a fundamental factor for understanding stratified disease types.

Dr. Calvo’s presentation, titled “Can Changing Gut Bacterial Community Improve Gastrointestinal and Autism Symptoms?,” is focused on whether altering the gut microbiota in children with autism can improve gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms. The Biodesign Center for Health Through Microbiomes pioneered a clinical trial of microbiota transfer therapy (MTT) for autism and participants responded to treatment with rapid improvements in both gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms. Today, in collaboration with Sun Genomics, the Biodesign Center for Health Through Microbiomes is working on a new approach to altering the gut microbiota through customized probiotics. Together, the two are gathering GI symptoms, behavioral phenotypes and gut stool microbiome data from 315 autism-diagnosed children to analyze the effects of probiotic therapy on the gut microbiome.

“Presenting with Dr. Calvo at the esteemed Microbiome R&D and Business Collaboration Forum will bring heightened attention to the clinical value of probiotics and the link between the gut microbiome and autism symptoms,” said Jain. “We are humbled to have the opportunity to assist ASU with the world’s largest metagenomic research study on Autism Spectrum Disorder and uncover new information surrounding the impact of probiotics. Ultimately, we aim to help improve people's lives.”

Dedicated to exploring microbiome research and strategies for commercialization and product development, the Microbiome R&D and Business Collaboration Forum brings together key opinion leaders (KOLs) to present a series of R&D case studies on topics related to gut health and disease. The forum is held in conjunction with the 3rd Skin & Cosmeceuticals Congress and the 6th Probiotics & Prebiotics Congress. Attendees can track-hop between all three events and have access to 75 presentations.

About Sun Genomics

Sun Genomics, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a leader in the field of gut health testing. Founded in 2016, the company specializes in made-to-order probiotics based on an individual’s gut microflora. This is determined using a special testing procedure of the stool sample. This approach ensures that customers receive a fully personalized probiotic that can be maintained in the form of a subscription. https://flore.com/

About Biodesign Center for Health Through Microbiomes

Located at Arizona State University, the research team creates fundamental knowledge to develop microbe-based health interventions and diagnostics for better human health. Using fundamental knowledge of microbiomes, they develop methods to identify and track gut microbes and their products and develop microbial interventions for better human health. https://biodesign.asu.edu/Research/Centers/Health-Through-Microbiomes