Webcor and Reaume Richardson Form Strategic Alliance to Expand General Contracting Services in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webcor and Reaume Richardson are pleased to announce a strategic alliance to provide general contracting and construction management services for a variety of projects across the Southern California area.

The strategic alliance combines Reaume Richardson's long-standing history and client relationships in the Los Angeles adaptive reuse market with the large-scale resources of Webcor. This alliance will allow Reaume Richardson to serve their clients with ground-up projects in the $100M+ range and for Webcor to leverage the historic, adaptive reuse acumen of the Reaume Richardson team.

"We have amazing client relationships built from 20+ years of work in downtown LA and beyond," says Bryson Reaume, founder and CEO of Reaume Richardson. "We are excited to collaborate with Webcor, an industry leader with a great reputation, as our company and projects continue to grow. The respective strengths of both companies can only improve as we work together to take on projects of all sizes."

"We are thrilled with our newly developed relationship with Reaume Richardson," says Gust Soteropulos, senior vice president and general manager of Webcor's Los Angeles operations. "The unique energy and innovation of both companies are sure to disrupt the construction industry in short order."

ABOUT WEBCOR:

Webcor is a premier provider of commercial construction services, known for its innovative and efficient approach, wide range of experience, cost-effective design-build methodology, skill in concrete construction, and expertise in building landmark projects. Webcor's mission is to build structures of superior quality with integrity, continuously improve its processes by employing the best talent in the industry, and add social and economic value to its communities. Founded in 1971 and repeatedly honored as one of the Bay Area's Best Places to Work, Webcor has offices throughout the state in San Francisco, Alameda, San Jose, Los Angeles, and San Diego. More information is available on the Webcor website and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT REAUME RICHARDSON:

Reaume Richardson, one of Los Angeles' premier general contracting companies was founded in 2003. RR quickly gained a reputation as a leader in adaptive reuse in Downtown Los Angeles' historic core with notable projects including The Rowan, the Bradbury Building, The El Dorado Hotel, the ROW DTLA, the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and many more. With a people-first mission to build lasting relationships, Reaume Richardson remains at the forefront of Los Angeles' revitalization, specializing in building repositioning, large-scale tenant improvements, post-production studios, hospitality, bio-science, creative office, and more. www.reaumerichardson.com.

Press Contact:

Chris Boadle, Reaume Richardson

chris.boadle@reaumerichardson.com

