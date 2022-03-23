Bectran Inc. to Exhibit at Levelset’s Construction Credit Summit in Seattle

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable Software leader Bectran, Inc. announced today that it is attending the 2022 Construction Credit Summit hosted by Levelset. On March 24th at the Cedarbrook Lodge in Seattle, Bectran will be discussing the latest innovations in Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable software with hundreds of financial professionals specializing in construction credit.



Hosted by Levelset, the 2022 Construction Credit Summit brings together executives and thought leaders from across the construction industry for a day of collaboration, discussion, and networking. Highlights of this event include nationally recognized guest speaker David George Brooke “That Gratitude Guy” and an expert panel featuring Bectran Senior Business Development Executive Vanessa Beck who will be providing insight into the latest trends and challenges in the Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable solution space.

“Bectran is delighted to participate in Levelset’s 2022 Construction Credit Summit in Seattle. (CCS) provides the ability to connect with financial professionals specializing in construction credit finance. As the leading solution in Credit, Collections, and Accounts Receivable, we understand the need to make high-quality credit decisions, which is why we are excited to share how companies can maximize efficiency, value, and innovation with Bectran,” said Dominic Biegel, Senior Manager, Sales.

About Bectran, Inc.

Bectran, the industry-leading SaaS platform, has grown rapidly over the years to become the companion toolkit for the Credit Department just as CRM is for the Sales Department. From simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Bectran has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections.

A growing number of companies are depending on Bectran to manage their Accounts Receivable and Collections. With significant process and task automation, companies can cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90% while accelerating the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications.

Bectran’s clients enjoy the ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness of adopting the Bectran platform. New clients are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks. Credit professionals in various industries have described the Bectran platform as the future of the Credit Department.

