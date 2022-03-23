APT Systems Announces Selection of Prime Trust as Technology Provider

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: APTY), a software development and fintech company, has announced the selection of Prime Trust, LLC as a strategic technology collaborator. APT Systems and Prime Trust together will manage its financial infrastructure to provide a range of financial services, including onboarding of new accounts and facilitating wallets for purchasing and holding of Spera stablecoins.

“We are delighted to be working with the Prime Trust team as their proven performance within the world of digital fintech means they can help ensure a faster release of Spera, meeting regulatory oversight, and that our operations are more secure,” says Glenda M. Dowie, CEO of APT Systems. “We are taking advantage of the Prime Trust APIs and platform—rather than investing the time to create our own—in a move to provide a strong and timely technology foundation for our stablecoin, as well as to greatly reduce our time to launch Spera.”

Prime Trust was recently honored by Forbes, being named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers of 2022, and earlier this month was named for a second time to CB Insights’ Blockchain 50 list of the 50 most promising blockchain and crypto companies in the world.

“Spera is envisioned to be a widely used fiat-to-digital cryptocurrency that is supported and monitored by Members of the Verifundr platform to bring safety, transparency and instant payments to parties entering into transactions,” said Danny Sofer, VP Institutional Sales, Prime Trust. “Prime Trust’s API platform with its single point of integration is specifically designed to enable companies like APT to innovate and scale securely at an accelerated pace.”

Spera is a stablecoin, meaning it is backed by collateral assets so that the value of Spera will always be $1. “Spera is a true stablecoin, backed by U.S. dollars and gold—transparently held by financial institutions, and auditable,” Dowie says. “Prime Trust is the perfect technology provider to help us bring Spera to the world, which increasingly views stablecoins as an essential tool because their value is constant, and easily replace dollars in traditional banking functions.”

“We know markets are anticipating release of Spera, from registrations on our pre-sale list,” Dowie says. “We are confident that Prime Trust, with $3.5 billion transacted and settled monthly, can meet all of our scaling needs.”

APT Systems is developing Spera to work seamlessly with its Verifundr digital escrow application, which uses smart contracts in part to serve as a neutral third-party to ensure funds are duly released upon both parties fulfilling their contractual obligations. The blockchain-supported portion of Verifundr makes it ideally suited for escrow and payment functions, while Spera provides users the protection from volatility while funds are being held in escrow.

“Tapping into the technology of Prime Trust brings us closer to launching Spera,” Dowie says. “We’ve just checked off another major box as we continue the countdown to releasing Spera.”

About APTY- APT Systems Inc:

APTY is a software development and fintech company, focusing on our Verifundr escrow and payment services supported with a stablecoin named Spera.

Visit www.get.sperastablecoin.com to read our white paper and learn more about our stablecoin backed by U.S. currency and partially by gold.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @APTYsys for quick and timely updates.

About Prime Trust:

Prime Trust powers innovation in the digital economy by providing fintech and digital asset innovators with financial infrastructure. Our API platform and products form the foundation for companies to build seamlessly, launch quickly, and scale securely. Regulated by the State of Nevada, Prime Trust processes 300 million API calls and settles up to $3.5 billion in transactions per month. The world's leading crypto exchanges, lending platforms, digital wallets, payment platforms, ATS's, RIAs, wealth management platforms, broker-dealers, and crowdfunding platforms rely on Prime Trust’s institutional grade blockchain technology. Prime Trust’s team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, US Department of Justice, US Treasury/Secret Service, JPMorgan Chase, Green Dot, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. For more information, visit www.primetrust.com.

Disclaimer of Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Attachment