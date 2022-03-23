Top Companies and Organizations Nationwide Join the Call For Kindness

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top companies, organizations, and individuals across the country are proudly united in support of Riley's Way Foundation's 2022 Call For Kindness (#CallForKindness). The Call For Kindness offers young people (between the ages of 13 and 22) the chance to participate in a dynamic leadership development fellowship and win up to $3,000 in funding for a project of their own that inspires kindness and strengthens their local, national, or global communities.

A kindness movement led by young people is, for many, a welcome break from all that's going on in the nation and world today. Leading companies, organizations, and groups seem to agree — and are eagerly amplifying their collective voices to support the next generation of young people who are leading through the lens of kindness and empathy by signing Riley's Way's Partnership Pledge.

"Kindness is paramount to envisioning a more just and equitable world," said Dr. Christine O'Connell, Executive Director of Riley's Way Foundation. "We are grateful for those who have already signed and now invite you to add your voice to the Call For Kindness Partnership Pledge and embrace kindness, empathy, and inclusivity as essential leadership traits."

At Riley's Way, countless acts of kindness in local and global communities are the norm against the backdrop of a nation and world facing political and socio-economic turmoil. The Call For Kindness supports young people determined to make a meaningful difference in their communities by leading with intentional kindness. Young leaders are invited to share ideas on ways to effectively tackle equity and social justice issues and build meaningful connections within their school or community. As many as 35 youth-led projects will receive awards, up to 10 of which will focus specifically on mental health, the Call For Kindness 2022 special category. The deadline to apply is fast-approaching: April 1, 2022. Visit CallForKindness.org to learn more.

"DoSomething is committed to joining Riley's Way Foundation because we know that relationships matter," shared Valeria Villarroel, Director of Marketing at DoSomething.org. "We strive to create an inclusive space that fuels young people to take action on the issues most pressing to them. We know at the core this starts with kindness and compassion for your neighbor, empathy for those with different lived experiences, and a desire to build stronger and more joyful communities, especially in the wake of a global pandemic. This is why are eager to join the #CallForKindness."

Visit CallForKindness-partnership-pledge.org to see the complete list of groups voicing their support for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity around the nation — and the world.

Contact:

Shonda Smith

Director of Communications

ssmith@rileysandler.org

917.589.4688

Related Images











Image 1: 2022 Call For Kindness Partners





Logos of the companies and organizations who have signed the Call For Kindness Partnership Pledge









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment