Global Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), Sangamo, Pfizer, NightstaRx, Freeline Therapeutics, Horama S.A,MeiraGTx, RegenxBio, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, and Audentes Therapeutics, among others, are the key players in the adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing market.

| Source: Global Market Estimates Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 22.9% from 2022 to 2027. The adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing market is largely driven by the growing demand for vaccine manufacturing, increasing investment into viral vaccine R&D, growing adoption of adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing in the oncology field, and the growing prevalence of genetic disorders & infectious diseases.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2027


Key Market Insights

  • The growing investment into the development of vaccines for viral outbreaks has led to a rapid increase in demand for adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing
  • Demand for efficient manufacturing and packaging of vaccines as a part of the strategy to combat the spread of COVID has also played a crucial role in the growing investment into adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing by pharmaceutical companies
  • The ssAAV segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the type
  • The ophthalmology segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application
  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), Sangamo, Pfizer, NightstaRx, Freeline Therapeutics, Horama S.A, MeiraGTx, RegenxBio, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, and Audentes Therapeutics, among others, are the key players in the adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/adeno-associated-viral-vector-manufacturing-market-3736


Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Single-stranded AAV (ssAAV)
  • Self-complementary AAV (scAAV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Hemophilia
  • Ophthalmology
  • Lysosomal Storage Disorders
  • Neurological Disorders
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                AAV Vector ManufacturingMarket
                            
                            
                                Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors
                            
                            
                                Viral Vector Manufacturing
                            
                            
                                ViralVectorManufacturingMarket
                            
                            
                                GME
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data