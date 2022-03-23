Brooklyn, New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 22.9% from 2022 to 2027. The adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing market is largely driven by the growing demand for vaccine manufacturing, increasing investment into viral vaccine R&D, growing adoption of adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing in the oncology field, and the growing prevalence of genetic disorders & infectious diseases.
Key Market Insights
- The growing investment into the development of vaccines for viral outbreaks has led to a rapid increase in demand for adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing
- Demand for efficient manufacturing and packaging of vaccines as a part of the strategy to combat the spread of COVID has also played a crucial role in the growing investment into adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing by pharmaceutical companies
- The ssAAV segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the type
- The ophthalmology segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), Sangamo, Pfizer, NightstaRx, Freeline Therapeutics, Horama S.A, MeiraGTx, RegenxBio, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, and Audentes Therapeutics, among others, are the key players in the adeno-associated viral vector manufacturing market
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Single-stranded AAV (ssAAV)
- Self-complementary AAV (scAAV)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Hemophilia
- Ophthalmology
- Lysosomal Storage Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
