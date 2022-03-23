GRSi Wins Five-Year Contract Supporting the NIH's Division of the Fire Marshal (DFM)

BETHESDA, Md., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRSi, a provider of state-of-the-art innovations and solutions across the Civilian, Defense, and Intel communities, has been awarded a five-year contract to provide subject matter expert support for safety systems architecture, design, and engineering services to the Division of the Fire Marshal (DFM). DFM is responsible for the fire and life safety aspects of construction and renovation as well as existing structures and operation of NIH-owned facilities.

GRSi fire protection engineers at the NIH provide safety systems architecture, design, and engineering services for more than 12.9 million square feet (SF) of occupied space for more than 100 buildings, supporting 6,000 scientists, spread across 27 Institutes and Centers (ICs). A large portion of the support is dedicated to the 4.3 million SF high-rise clinical research hospital/lab facility, the world's largest free-standing brick-faced building. GRSi engineers provide consulting services, fire code reviews, construction inspections, building surveys and help to develop fire safety policies and guidelines.

"GRSi started its support of NIH with the first iteration of this contract over 15 years ago, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have now won our third recompete for this cornerstone program. Having grown to well over 300 resources at NIH now, the award of this recompete for our original work serves as a true testament to the commitment to excellence and attention to detail our team is known for, and our consistency of performance throughout the years." -Diane Yarnell, EVP & Chief of Staff.

GRSi, named Government Contracting Company of the Year for 2021, is an industry-leading professional technical and engineering services company delivering next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management. Our worldwide top talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies.

GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. Our subject matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact media@grsi.com.

