IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – February 2022

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

| Source: The Investment Funds Institute of Canada The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for February 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.997 trillion at the end of February 2022. Assets decreased by $24.6 billion or 1.2% compared to January 2022. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $9.9 billion in February 2022.

ETF assets totalled $317.1 billion at the end of February 2022. Assets increased by $0.2 billion or 0.1% compared to January 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.0 billion in February 2022.

Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassFeb. 2022Jan. 2022
Feb. 2021YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Long-term Funds       
Balanced5,062 3,081 8,745 8,142 13,726 
Equity4,627 2,922 6,490 7,549 10,707 
Bond(155)366 2,482 211 5,578 
Specialty241 627 840 868 1,608 
Total Long-term Funds9,775 6,995 18,557 16,770 31,618 
Total Money Market Funds112 178 (957)290 (2,442)
Total9,887 7,172 17,600 17,060 29,177 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassFeb. 2022
Jan. 2022
Feb. 2021
Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds        
Balanced986.5 997.9 889.1 1,022.6 
Equity708.3 719.1 608.7 745.1 
Bond253.3 255.8 245.5 260.9 
Specialty22.2 22.1 36.1 21.9 
Total Long-term Funds1,970.2 1,994.9 1,779.4 2,050.4 
Total Money Market Funds26.8 26.6 31.4 26.4 
Total1,996.9 2,021.5 1,810.8 2,076.8 

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassFeb. 2022Jan. 2022Feb. 2021YTD 2022YTD 2021
Long-term Funds     
Balanced251 301 477 551 972 
Equity3,104 4,297 3,471 7,402 5,648 
Bond(53)(269)1,172 (322)2,481 
Specialty308 88 876 396 934 
Total Long-term Funds3,609 4,417 5,996 8,027 10,035 
Total Money Market Funds411 154 (230)564 (255)
Total4,020 4,571 5,766 8,591 9,780 

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassFeb. 2022
Jan. 2022
Feb. 2021
Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds        
Balanced12.2 12.1 8.3 12.1 
Equity206.5 206.4 167.7 225.2 
Bond78.5 79.6 80.2 89.6 
Specialty13.1 12.3 6.0 13.6 
Total Long-term Funds310.2 310.4 262.2 340.5 
Total Money Market Funds6.9 6.5 7.0 6.6 
Total317.1 316.9 269.2 347.1 

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


Tags

Finance - Equities Finance - General Finance - Investments Finance - Mutual Funds Finance - Personal Finance