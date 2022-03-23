IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – February 2022

English French

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for February 2022.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.997 trillion at the end of February 2022. Assets decreased by $24.6 billion or 1.2% compared to January 2022. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $9.9 billion in February 2022.

ETF assets totalled $317.1 billion at the end of February 2022. Assets increased by $0.2 billion or 0.1% compared to January 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.0 billion in February 2022.

Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2022 Jan. 2022

Feb. 2021 YTD 2022

YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 5,062 3,081 8,745 8,142 13,726 Equity 4,627 2,922 6,490 7,549 10,707 Bond (155 ) 366 2,482 211 5,578 Specialty 241 627 840 868 1,608 Total Long-term Funds 9,775 6,995 18,557 16,770 31,618 Total Money Market Funds 112 178 (957 ) 290 (2,442 ) Total 9,887 7,172 17,600 17,060 29,177

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2022

Jan. 2022

Feb. 2021

Dec. 2021

Long-term Funds Balanced 986.5 997.9 889.1 1,022.6 Equity 708.3 719.1 608.7 745.1 Bond 253.3 255.8 245.5 260.9 Specialty 22.2 22.1 36.1 21.9 Total Long-term Funds 1,970.2 1,994.9 1,779.4 2,050.4 Total Money Market Funds 26.8 26.6 31.4 26.4 Total 1,996.9 2,021.5 1,810.8 2,076.8

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2022 Jan. 2022 Feb. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 251 301 477 551 972 Equity 3,104 4,297 3,471 7,402 5,648 Bond (53 ) (269 ) 1,172 (322 ) 2,481 Specialty 308 88 876 396 934 Total Long-term Funds 3,609 4,417 5,996 8,027 10,035 Total Money Market Funds 411 154 (230 ) 564 (255 ) Total 4,020 4,571 5,766 8,591 9,780

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2022

Jan. 2022

Feb. 2021

Dec. 2021

Long-term Funds Balanced 12.2 12.1 8.3 12.1 Equity 206.5 206.4 167.7 225.2 Bond 78.5 79.6 80.2 89.6 Specialty 13.1 12.3 6.0 13.6 Total Long-term Funds 310.2 310.4 262.2 340.5 Total Money Market Funds 6.9 6.5 7.0 6.6 Total 317.1 316.9 269.2 347.1

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

