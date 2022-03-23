TOOTRiS and Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) Partner to Provide Child Care Assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, the joint venture partnership between Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation (MTM) located in Huntsville, Ala., has announced it is leveraging a cutting-edge partnership to find Child Care solutions for its workforce.

The Equity in Childcare is Everyone's Business report, released this month by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, stated many parents still lack the accessible and affordable Child Care they need to return to work. Through a partnership with TOOTRiS, the only on-demand Child Care platform, MTM is providing Child Care assistance to its employees, contributing towards the cost of care.

TOOTRiS will provide MTM team members access to the largest network of licensed Child Care providers, enabling them to search, vet, compare, and enroll in real time. The platform also enables parents to find slots for temporary care, drop-ins, and non-traditional work schedules - all accessible from their PC or mobile device.

MTM, which currently employs 3,000 team members, plans to hire up to another 1,000 team members in 2022. The additional hires are expected to help the $2.3 billion facility increase its capacity, eventually assembling up to 300,000 vehicles annually. MTM recently announced a wage increase as well as a $3,000 recruitment and retention bonus for hourly team members. Their Child Care assistance program will add to the culture Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is building at their facility.

"We understand the struggles our working parents have finding affordable and quality Child Care. We want to help relieve that burden so our valuable team members know their children are well cared for," said Mark Brazeal, Vice President of Administration at MTM. "The partnership with TOOTRiS helps us accomplish that goal and aligns with our commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workforce while creating career opportunities at our world-class automotive manufacturing organization."

In response to a recent jobs report, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh stated that one of the biggest issues the U.S. has in getting more families back into the workforce is Child Care. By partnering with TOOTRiS and its nationwide online network of providers, manufacturers like MTM can offer comprehensive Child Care Assistance, critical to boosting recruitment, retention, and staff productivity.

"Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is taking a progressive approach to helping solve Child Care challenges for its employees," said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and a select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "TOOTRiS is excited to partner with forward-thinking companies like MTM on delivering state-of-the-art Child Care benefits and options to working families who are critical components of our communities and economy."

As the Council for a Strong America notes, quality Child Care can strengthen the current and future workforce, contribute to a strong economy and public safety, and enhance national security. In Huntsville — a fast-growing city with several Fortune 500 companies located in the metropolitan area — family-friendly benefits will become more important as the region expands and organizations compete to attract workers. In fact, Moody's has projected strong growth for the Huntsville metro area, which is expected to outpace the growth of the U.S. economy over the next five years.

"As Huntsville grows, the demand for affordable and quality Child Care options will also increase," said Lyndsay Ferguson, Vice President, Workforce for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber. "By offering competitive benefits, our region's top industries, including advanced manufacturing, will continue to attract a highly skilled workforce."

Interested candidates can apply to work at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing today at MazdaToyota.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Luther

MTM External Affairs Specialist

jessica.luther@mazdatoyota.com

(256) 278-8371

About Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, Inc.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is a jointly owned-and-operated automotive production plant. The $2.3 billion facility is expected to create up to 4,000 jobs and will have the capacity to assemble up to 300,000 vehicles a year. Production on the all-new Toyota Corolla Cross began in September 2021, followed by production of the all-new Mazda CX-50 in January 2022. Job opportunities can be found at mazdatoyota.com.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is revolutionizing Child Care by making it more convenient, affordable and on- demand. TOOTRiS — which has more than 180,000 providers in its nationwide network — enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the support paramount to regaining productivity. TOOTRiS helps parents and providers to connect and transact in real time, empowering working parents to secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to fully monetize their program. TOOTRiS is also creating new opportunities for individuals with passion and talent to become Child Care providers, improving their quality of life while increasing the much-needed supply of Child Care across the U.S. Visit tootris.com for more information.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.