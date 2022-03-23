Melamine Market Outlook 2022-2030: Size, Producers, Trends, and Forecast – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Cornerstone Chemical Company, Borealis, The Chemical Co., SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp, Vanderveer Industrial Plastics, Accurate Plastics, Netwell Noise Control, Norplex-Micarta, Kind Chemical, Tecnifoam, BariteWorld, Advanced Chemical Concepts, Fiberesin Industries, Laysan Bio, Aurora Technologies, Professional Plastics, G.E.T. Enterprises, Georgia Pacific LLC, CG Chemikalien GmbH & Co. KG, Dekodur GmbH & Co.KG, Yaxing Melamine Factory



NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Melamine - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Melamine Market Statistics

Imports 771.0 Million USD Exports 674.8 Million USD Top Importers Turkey, India, Belgium Top Exporters China, Netherlands, Germany

Melamine Market Size

The global melamine market amounted to $X in 2021, remaining relatively unchanged against the previous year. Over the period under review, consumption saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the global market reached the maximum level at $X in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Melamine Production

In value terms, melamine production fell to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, production continues to indicate a perceptible shrinkage. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of X% against the previous year. As a result, production reached the peak level of $X. from 2009 to 2021, global production growth failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Melamine Exports

Exports

In 2021, shipments abroad of melamine decreased by -X% to X tonnes, falling for the second consecutive year after three years of growth. Overall, exports saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, melamine exports dropped remarkably to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, exports recorded a pronounced slump. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2013 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

China represented the main exporting country with an export of around X tonnes, which accounted for X% of total exports. It was distantly followed by the Netherlands (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes) and the U.S. (X tonnes), together constituting a X% share of total exports. The following exporters - Japan (X tonnes) and Trinidad and Tobago (X tonnes) - each recorded an X% share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, average annual rates of growth with regard to melamine exports from China stood at +X%. At the same time, Russia (+X%), Trinidad and Tobago (+X%), the U.S. (+X%) and Germany (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Russia emerged as the fastest-growing exporter exported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. The Netherlands experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. By contrast, Japan (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. From 2007 to 2021, the share of China, Russia, Germany, Trinidad and Tobago and the U.S. increased by +X%, +X%, +X%, +X% and +X% percentage points, while Japan (-X p.p.) saw their share reduced. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, China ($X), the Netherlands ($X) and Germany ($X) were the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global exports. Russia, Japan, the U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X%. In terms of the main exporting countries, Russia saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average melamine export price amounted to $X per tonne, dropping by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price recorded a noticeable downturn. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 when the average export price increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, export price reached the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2009 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices remained at a somewhat lower figure.

Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in Trinidad and Tobago ($X per tonne) and Germany ($X per tonne), while Russia ($X per tonne) and China ($X per tonne) were amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Japan, while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the export price figures.

Melamine Imports

Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of melamine decreased by -X% to X tonnes, falling for the second year in a row after three years of growth. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2016 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, melamine imports fell dramatically to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Turkey (X tonnes), India (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes), Brazil (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes), Thailand (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Indonesia (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes) and Viet Nam (X tonnes) represented the main importer of melamine in the world, generating X% of total import. The U.S. (X tonnes) took a relatively small share of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Viet Nam, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest melamine importing markets worldwide were Turkey ($X), India ($X) and Belgium ($X), with a combined X% share of global imports. Italy, Brazil, Germany, Spain, the UK, Thailand, Viet Nam, Indonesia, the U.S. and Russia lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X%. In the main importing countries, Viet Nam recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average melamine import price amounted to $X per tonne, declining by -X% against the previous year. In general, the import price showed a noticeable curtailment. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 an increase of X% y-o-y. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, import prices remained at a lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Spain ($X per tonne), while Thailand ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.

