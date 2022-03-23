The Judge Group Announces the Hiring of Diane Russell as Senior Vice President of Marketing

WAYNE, Pa., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading professional services firm specializing in consulting, technology, learning, and talent solutions, announces the hiring of Diane Russell as Senior Vice President of Marketing. In her role, Diane will lead Judge’s global marketing and communications efforts and shape the marketing strategy to drive the next phase of growth.



Diane is a seasoned marketing and communications executive with over 25 years’ experience in Financial Services, having worked for Fortune 500 companies, including Cigna and Lincoln Financial. She is an exceptional leader and an expert in corporate communications, branding, customer experience, digital marketing, and building new innovative revenue channels.

“We are super excited to welcome Diane to the Judge family and are confident she will elevate our marketing programs and customer strategies to the next level,” said Brian Anderson, President of The Judge Group. “Diane has great energy, high standards and brings a new level of marketing sophistication that will advance our journey to make the Judge brand even stronger as a global managed services firm.”

“I really believe we have a fabulous story at The Judge Group, and I am excited to tell it,” Diane said. “I know how important culture is in building a successful, diverse organization and I’m thrilled to provide strategic direction and leadership on how we can share Judge’s unique story with our clients, candidates, and employees.”

Diane holds a B.A in Communications from Temple University and an M.A. in Organizational Management from The University of Pennsylvania and is Six Sigma certified. She and her family reside in Springfield, PA.

