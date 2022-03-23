FEED UKRAINIAN REFUGEES WHEN YOU BUY THE TOP-RATED POCKET THERMOMETER

American Fork, Utah, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now through Monday, March 28th, all blue or yellow ThermoPop® instant-read thermometer purchases will support World Central Kitchen’s Ukrainian immigrant relief efforts (donate.wck.org)(#ChefsForUkraine). ThermoWorks (www.thermoworks.com) will donate 100% of the purchase price of $24.50 for each ThermoPop sold (normally $35.00).

“We’ve long been fans of Chef José Andrés and the amazing work he has done with World Central Kitchen,” said ThermoWorks CEO, Randy Owen. “ThermoWorks has a loyal following among chefs and people who love food and cooking, and we were looking for a way to rally our customers and friends in support of Chef Andrés and the critical work being done in Eastern Europe right now. Good people are wondering what they can do to help. This is an amazing charity that people can really get behind with full faith and confidence. We’re just trying to do our part to raise awareness.”

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, World Central Kitchen has mobilized its volunteers to serve meals at border crossings and shelters in dozens of cities across Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary, and in Ukraine itself. To date they have served more than two million meals to some of the 3.5 million men, women, and children fleeing the devastation in Ukraine. But, they are just getting started. There is so much need right now.

The top-rated ThermoPop has long been an instrument that chef’s trust to ensure quality and safety in the food they prepare. Fast and accurate temperature measurements are critical to safe culinary operations. Some of the many accolades ThermoPop has garnered over the years include “Best Inexpensive Digital Thermometer” by Cook’s Illustrated/America’s Test Kitchen, “Best Instant-Read Thermometer” by Wirecutter/New York Times, and “Easiest-to-Use Thermometer” by the editors at Good Housekeeping.

Normally $35.00, ThermoPop is just $24.50 during this promotion with all proceeds collected donated to the World Central Kitchen to feed Ukrainian refugees. The promotion lasts through next Monday, March 28th. Direct donations to World Central Kitchen can be made at donate.wck.org.

About ThermoWorks

Based in American Fork, Utah, ThermoWorks brings scientific precision and robust industrial design to professional temperature tools for food safety and culinary excellence. The preferred brand among leading chefs and demanding operations, ThermoWorks sells directly to national chains, restaurants, food processors, health departments, and consumers. Customers have direct access to expert instrument consultants and a full technical support team. An advanced NIST-traceable calibration lab assures ThermoWorks products meet the highest performance standards. Learn more at www.thermoworks.com.

