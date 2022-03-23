Branded Legacy, Inc. Reports Revenues Up 118% Over Previous Year

Orlando, FL, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures reports revenues for the first two months of 2022 of 118% growth over previous year.



The sales team continues to expand with new accounts every week. Purchase orders for Spikes CBDX and Elev8 Hemp products have been placed by Bear’s Food Shack at 540 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444 and The Chill Room at 7201 Lake Worth Rd Suite D, Lake Worth, FL 33467 last week. Most importantly, the new accounts are placing higher orders each time. Happy Buds Brooklyn placed its fourth and largest order of Spikes CBDX products which is its second order for the month of March.



Spikes CBDX introduces two new gummy products following the letter of intent announcement of All In Extracts, LLC. The new products will be a Delta-8/THC-O combination gummy in two flavors – watermelon and pineapple. The combination of Delta 8 and THC-O provides an immediate effect as well as a lasting effect. Current customer feedback suggests that watermelon and pineapple are some of the most popular and desired flavors by consumers. This new relationship with All In Extracts, LLC will allow for rapid expansion of new and trending products. Branded Legacy, Inc. is planning to finalize the acquisition of All In Extracts, LLC by the end of next week.



Vice President of Branded Legacy, Matthew Nichols, states, “Customers have been asking for new flavors, and now they’re here – with a little extra kick. The D8/THC-O combination differentiates our product from other gummies and gives our customers more options to choose from; it’s a win-win.”



About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.



Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

