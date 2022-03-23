ASTERRA Continues to Expand with a Larger Location in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand increases for ASTERRA’s Earth observation technology, the company continues to add jobs and has expanded to a new larger location within San Diego. The new space allows for continued growth and is positioned close to UC San Diego in the University City area.



“The new location for ASTERRA’s North American headquarters accommodates the needs of the many existing and new members of our team. Its central location offers more options for employees and guests,” said Executive Vice President James Perry. “The newly completed trolley extension, upgraded Westfield UTC mall and restaurants, and being situated at the intersection of three main highways, are all benefits.”

ASTERRA’s products use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) from space-based satellites and their patented, artificial intelligence-powered algorithm to determine the locations of subsurface moisture, contributing to the global effort of sustainability. Since 2017, the ASTERRA Recover product has saved over 169,280 million gallons of potable water, and the MasterPlan and EarthWorks products are used for infrastructure monitoring in multiple verticals.

Recently, Recover was awarded the innovation award by the American Water Works Association and it was used in Toyota City, Japan, where a similar award was presented by the Japanese Water Works Association. ASTERRA is currently undertaking a project in conjunction with the San Diego County Water Authority.

In April, ASTERRA will report on findings and positive outcomes realized by a California Energy Commission water leak detection study when Perry serves on a panel discussion in San Diego at the P3 Water Summit. “We are pleased that these water industry experts will gather to stress the importance of bringing innovation through public-private partnerships to the water industry,” said Perry. “The state of California were real trailblazers in funding the study of water innovations for the sole purpose of saving electricity.”

The new ASTERRA office is located at 4180 La Jolla Village Drive in San Diego. A grand opening open house is planned for fall of 2022.

ABOUT ASTERRA

ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides data-driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA products use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turns this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the key to their mission, to deliver actionable intelligence to advance Earth’s resource resilience. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 59 countries, saving over 169,280 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 108,339 metric tons, and saving 423,200 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring their products to the next level. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.

Media Contact

Karen Dubey

Corporate Marketing Director

inquiry@asterra.io

(858) 798-6709

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d157357-44f3-4c38-b5dc-b1e10d5cbaca