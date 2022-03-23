Clinical Trial Packaging Market Observes Promising Growth Avenues with Rise in New Drug Discovery Projects Globally, Says TMR Report

ALBANY, N.Y., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical trial packaging market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period2020 to 2027, as per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



Clinical trial packaging solutions are being increasingly used for storage, packaging, transportation, and protection of clinical trial products. Hence, surge in product demand from a wide range of end-users such as clinical research organizations, drug manufacturing facilities, and research laboratories is propelling the global clinical trial packaging market.

Earlier, glass was one of the key materials increasingly utilized in the production of different pharmaceutical as well as clinical trials packaging solutions such as ampoules, vials, and bottles. However, companies operating in the clinical trial packaging market are increasing the demand for plastic as a substitute to glass material solution, owing to a wide range of advantages they offer including the ability of plastic packaging solutions to assist in address several challenges and disadvantages of glass packaging.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14465

As glass materials are fragile and heavyweight, the use of glass-based packaging solutions can lead to damage during the shipping and transportation of different pharmaceutical products. Therefore, there is surge in the use of packaging products manufactured using polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) instead of glass pharmaceutical packaging products. Besides, plastic packaging solutions are gaining adoption in clinical trials due to their cost-effectiveness, sturdiness, and ability to offer convenience during the transportation activities. Hence, the trend of using plastic packaging solutions is prognosticated to offer sizable businesses opportunities in the clinical trial packaging market during the forecast period.

The clinical trial packaging market is expected to gain profitable prospects in Asia Pacific during the forecast period, owing to presence of many emerging economies such as India and China, which are increasing investments in the healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the presence of study pharmaceutical industry and increasing number of clinical research projects are anticipated to help in boosting the regional market growth.

Clinical Trial Packaging Market: Key Findings

With rising awareness about environment concerns among consumers globally, this population pool is inclining toward the use of products with sustainable packaging alternatives. Owing to this factor, companies operating in the global clinical trial packaging market are increasing the use of sustainable packaging materials, this in turn, is driving the market growth.

Government authorities of several nations are providing financial support for R&D projects that are focused on the development of innovative and efficient drugs intended for a wide range of health conditions. This factor is leading to revenue-generation opportunities for the global clinical trial packaging market.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=14465

Clinical Trial Packaging Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the number of drug discovery projects across the globe is generating demand opportunities for clinical trial packaging market players

Expansion of the pharmaceutical sector is expected to fuel sales prospects in the market for clinical trial packaging during the forecast period

Get a Sample Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14465

Clinical Trial Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Westrock Company

Bilcare Limited

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Fisher Clinical Services

PCI Pharma Services

WuXi AppTec

Almac Group Limited

Pharmaterials Ltd

The Coghlan Group

PAREXEL International Corporation

Make an Enquiry Before Buying at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=14465

Clinical Trial Packaging Market Segmentation

Packaging Type

Syringes

Vials & Ampoules

Blisters Cold Forming Thermoforming

Tubes

Bottles

Bags & Pouches

Sachets

Kits or Packs

Others





Material

Plastic PVC PE HDPE LDPE PP Others

Glass

Metal

Paper

Corrugated Fiber



End Use

Research Laboratories

Clinical Research Organizations

Drug Manufacturing Facilities



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa



Browse Latest Packaging Market Research Reports by TMR:

Sterile Medical Packaging Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sterile-medical-packaging-market.html





https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sterile-medical-packaging-market.html BOPP Labels Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bopp-labels-market.html





https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bopp-labels-market.html Snack Food Packaging Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/snack-food-packaging-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/clinical-trial-packaging-market.htm