Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market Is Projected to Reach US$ 2,761.6 Million, Growing at A CAGR of 4.2% For 2022-2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) has recently published a market research report titled “Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022 - 2028.” The report opines that the Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market surpassed US$ 2,160.9 Million in 2022, and will continue to expand at a moderate 4.2% CAGR during 2022-2028.



2022 Market Value US$ 2,160.9 Mn 2028 Market Value US$ 2,761.6 Mn CAGR% (2022-2028) 4.2% Share of Top 5 Players 20%

Healthcare Sector to Remain Important for Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization System Vendors

The prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and neurological disorders, has increased due to the rising geriatric population, changing lifestyle, and excessive consumption of tobacco & alcohol. These factors are estimated to drive the demand for diagnostic imaging, which is, in turn, expected to provide opportunities for companies operating in the global advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market.

Increase in medical tourism in emerging markets has led to the high adoption of advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems. These advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems enable countries to offer the best, yet cost-effective medical tourism solutions. This has, in turn, boosted the number of surgical procedures. Factors such as medical tourism and growing number of patients affected with chronic diseases, are estimated to propel the advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market, especially in the developing parts of the world.

Manufacturers Focus on Introducing High-tech Features: An Emerging Market Trend

A major trend in the advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market is the development of three-dimensional models from MRI and CT scans, which help guide surgical procedures and other minimally invasive treatments. These three-dimensional models may be developed by hands-on medical experts, 3D laboratories, or 3D reconstructions that are outsourced and transmitted via the internet. Various healthcare end-users of advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems are outsourcing 3D model creation to advanced (3D/4D) visualization system service providers.

In addition, manufacturers understand that it is imperative to monitor patient progress over months and often years for effective treatment of diseases, such as cancer and neurological disorders. The progression of cancer is unpredictable, which is why immediate access to patient history is of paramount importance for a doctor to make informed decisions regarding the future course of action. This requires the AV images to be adequately stored for the future course of treatment by comparing the present patient data with earlier records.

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) has an advanced imaging system, such as MRI or CT, as one of its major components along with a data archival facility. Such innovations are estimated to drive the global advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market value in 2022 US$ 2,160.9 Mn Market CAGR 2022 to 2028 4.2 % Share of top 5 players Around 20% Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania & Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries and South Africa Key Segments Covered Platform, End User, Application and Region Key Companies Profiled Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

FUJIFILM Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Pro Medicus, Ltd.

Carestream Health

Ziosoft Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Connectivity Features of Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems to Gain Popularity

Upgraded hardware performance and enhanced internet connectivity have facilitated enhanced remote access to advanced (3D/4D) visualization system users outside particular hospitals and clinics or research institutes and research centres. Such advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems are transitioning towards specialised healthcare applications that required innovative post-processing. Such advanced (3D/4D) visualization system applications for surgical planning, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), radiation treatment, liver analysis, and oncology management.

Healthcare professionals are utilising their smart mobile devices to communicate with patients as well as for reviewing scan results. Advanced (3D/4D) visualization system users can now utilise cloud-based services that facilitate the web hosting of these advanced (3D/4D) visualization system applications. Thus, technology- and hardware-related advancements are estimated to offer profitable opportunities in the global advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market over the forecast period.

In the global advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market report, FMI Insights has segmented the global advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market by platform, end-user, application, and region. The advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market is still in the emerging stage in several developing nations. On the other hand, several players operating in the global advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market are continuously striving to develop innovative products that are more precise, and serve multiple application areas simultaneously.

Some of the key advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market players in this research report include, Siemens AG; General Electric Company; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; LG Electronics Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; FUJIFILM Corporation; CONMED Corporation; Pro Medicus, Ltd.; Carestream Health; and Ziosoft.

