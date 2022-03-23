81st Anniversary of the Tuskegee Airmen Aims to Preserve the Legacy of These Patriotic Veterans While Funding Education Pursuits for the Next Generation of Scholars

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The official wreath-laying at the United States Air Force Memorial marks the start of the 2022 Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day, celebrating the 81st Anniversary of the Airmen tomorrow, on Thursday, March 24. Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day, recognized annually on the fourth Thursday in March, honors the accomplishments of these Airmen and pays tribute to the "Lonely Eagles" on this momentous occasion, The East Coast Chapter Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. will celebrate these heroic patriots and acknowledge the national service of Brigadier General Charles McGee and General Colin Powell.

"I believe Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day is as important as many of the nation's holidays and recognition days on the calendar and is essential to the legacy. Like many holidays, the struggle to get Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day on state calendars is dependent on individual states and not the accomplishments of the more than 15,000 Original Tuskegee Airmen," said Jerry 'Hawk' Burton, National President, Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated.

This year's theme: "The Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen Continues: Black Excellence Rising to New Heights" embodies the spirit of distinction of these noble men and women; captures how their enduring legacy inspires the next generation of scholars. The Commemoration Day Tribute and Fundraiser will be hosted virtually later in the evening of Thursday, March 24 at 7 pm ET. The goal is to generate awareness about the Tuskegee Airmen and raise funds to preserve the mission of motivating, inspiring and stimulating young people's minds to achieve successful careers in the STEM, aeronautics, and aerospace arena.

Veteran journalist Maureen Bunyan will serve as the mistress of ceremonies for this fundraising tribute, highlighting recently signed proclamations. Special guest appearances will include Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, Rear Admiral Arthur Johnson (Ret.), members of General Colin Powell's and Brigadier General Charles McGee's families, and national President Jerry Burton.

The Commemoration Day committee can be reached at commemorationday@ecctai.org or call Vanessa Butler, Strategic Partnership and Engagement, at 571-534-7466.

About ECCTAI

The East Coast Chapter Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated (ECCTAI) is the oldest and largest chapter. ECCTAI serves as the host for this annual Commemoration Day in the nation's Capital. To learn more about funding our programs, to register or donate, visit us at www.ECCTAI.org or www.ECCTAIcommemoration.com.

Related Images











Image 1: East Coast Chapter Tuskegee Airmen Inc.





Lonely Eagle









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment