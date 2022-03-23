MINILUXE ANNOUNCES FLEET EXPANSION IN NEW GROWTH MARKET

Toronto, Ontario, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe, Inc. (“MiniLuxe”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of MiniLuxe Holding Corp (TSXV: MNLX), is pleased to announce the expansion of its studio fleet footprint with two new locations in West Central Florida – the Icon Central in St. Petersburg and the Water Street Development in Downtown Tampa.



“We are excited to launch a new growth market in West Central Florida, which will be an anchor for us as we continue to expand into the Southeast,” said Zoe Krislock, CEO of MiniLuxe. Krislock added, “As we evaluated different markets, the ‘sunshine state’ stood out to us as a clear winner for MiniLuxe’s omnichannel expansion. Florida has one of the highest nail designer talent concentrations in the country, as well as long-standing proven demand for habitual nail care. It is a great opportunity for us to offer elevated standards of nail care for both our team members and clients as we pursue our mission to not just create a company but to transform the industry.”

“The supply and demand dynamics in Florida are truly unique and will allow us to expand profitably,” said Tony Tjan, Chairman of MiniLuxe. He adds, “Each of these locations offer a strong fit with MiniLuxe core values of clean and sustainable self-care and economic empowerment – Water Street in Tampa is the first wellness-oriented lifestyle development center in the United States, with a thoughtfully curated assortment of businesses, and Icon St Petersburg gives us an opportunity to be part of the revitalization of an existing neighborhood.”

“We’re excited to bring a national service-oriented retailer like MiniLuxe to the district as we continue building a diverse and thoughtful retail landscape for our community,” said Lee Schaffler, Chief Portfolio Officer for Strategic Property Partners. "MiniLuxe's eco-friendly and self-care-oriented mission dovetails perfectly with our focus on wellness and sustainability, so they were a natural partner for Water Street Tampa." MiniLuxe will open both these studios later this year with special launch activities underway and has begun researching additional locations in the area.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digital-first, socially-responsible lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform for the nail and waxing industry. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, and fair labour practices in its efforts to transform the most used, but highly under-regulated nail care industry. MiniLuxe looks to become one of the largest inclusionary educators and employers of vocational women workers by empowering Asian-American, Asian-Canadian, and other diverse members on its talent empowerment platform.

Today, MiniLuxe derives its revenue streams across talent services (nail care and waxing services) and product revenue (through its own proprietary clean nail care products). MiniLuxe is driven by a fully integrated digital-first platform that manages all client bookings, preferences and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage scheduling, clientele preferences, performance and compensation tracking, and training content. Since its founding, MiniLuxe has performed over 2 million services.

For further information

Anthony Tjan

Executive Chairman, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

atjan@miniluxe.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.