Pour Moi Skincare Receives U.S. Patent for Innovative One-Step Method of Selecting Climate-Smart® Moisturizers by Local Climate Conditions

UPLAND, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pour Moi, the innovator of climate centric skincare, has announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent for the one-step method of rotating Climate-Smart Day Creams where you match your moisturizer to your local climate and change it when the climate changes. Instead of using the same moisturizer in all locations throughout the year, the customer selects daily from a set of moisturizers where each is specifically formulated for a certain range of humidity and temperature to maximize hydration and anti-aging results. (U.S. Patent 10780299B2).

Each of the Day Creams is formulated to support skin needs in specific local climate conditions, such as a tropical climate (i.e., humid and hot air), a desert climate (i.e., dry and hot air), a temperate climate (i.e., normal and mild air), a marine climate (i.e., cool and humid air), a mountain climate (i.e., arid, alpine air), a polar climate (i.e., cold and dry air), and more. The new concept of "rotation between moisturizers" by local climate and weather is based on extensive medical research findings from around the world that discovered how changing climate conditions affects not only skin's function and skin's biochemistry but also the efficacy of skincare ingredients and delivery systems.

"This invention represents a new way of thinking in beauty regarding how changing local climates and environments impact skin and skincare needs," said Ulli Haslacher, Founder and CEO of Pour Moi Skincare. "It's not age, ethnicity, gender, or skin type that affects skincare results. It's the climate and weather you're in because what skin needs to look youthful and healthy in the parched desert heat of Las Vegas is totally different than in the thin alpine air of Denver or in Miami's heavy muggy air. The old thinking in beauty recommends the same moisturizer in every location and season - a one-size-fits-all approach that just makes no sense. Skin is dynamic and constantly adapts to any climatic and environmental changes. Think of the Climate-Smart Day Creams as dressing your skin in the morning like you dress yourself, according to the daily weather."

There is no guesswork involved with Pour Moi's Climate-Smart Day Creams. The company has developed proprietary software called the "Cream-Finder'' that tells its customers exactly what local weather they are in and precisely which Day Cream to use. The customer can access the virtual Cream-Finder conveniently by scanning a QR code printed on the Day Cream's bottle cap or on the Pour Moi website.

The Climate-Smart Day Creams are also the inventive third step of Pour Moi's patented and award-winning 3-Step Rotating System. In 2020, the Pour Moi 3-Step Rotating System was named one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of the Year. In a U.S. study conducted in different locations and seasons, 100% said their skin appeared more youthful, hydrated, and even-toned.

ABOUT POUR MOI SKINCARE

Identified by Mintel as a beauty disruptor, Pour Moi Skincare is a fast-growing Direct-to-Consumer beauty company located in Upland, CA. Founded in 2014 by European beauty expert Ulli Haslacher, former ad executive Frank Assumma, and world-renewed business veteran John Bowlin, the company operates an in-house fulfillment and customer service center. For more information, visit pourmoiskincare.com

Pour Moi products are made in France, climate-smart, clean, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, vegan & cruelty-free (Leaping Bunny certified).

