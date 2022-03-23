The Dorian Hotel Announces Partnership with Eau Claire Distillery to Develop Specially-Distilled Spirits

CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dorian, Autograph Collection (The Dorian), Calgary’s only premium, lifestyle hotel, is thrilled to announce its partnership with local distiller, Eau Claire Distillery. The award-winning distillery will be providing the hotel with a selection of custom-distilled spirits that will satisfy guests with unique libations available exclusively at the Dorian. At the helm, and the creative mind behind the extensive drink list, is the Dorian’s newly appointed Director of Beverage and Culinary Experiences, Amrit Gill.



“The Dorian is looking forward to providing visitors and locals alike with an experience like no other,” said David Keam, General Manager, The Dorian, Autograph Collection and Courtyard Calgary Downtown, Concord Hospitality. “Through this partnership, we are creating a unique spirit while supporting a local distillery. We want to celebrate the history and pay homage to Oscar Wilde’s infamous novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, while offering our guests an unforgettable stay once we open our doors this summer.”

The Dorian is on a mission to showcase the best of Calgary with its community-focused business model. The partnership with Eau Claire Distillery is integral to providing guests with an authentic taste of Calgary’s vibrant and diverse offerings.

Eau Claire Distillery, located in Turner Valley, Alberta, distills a variety of whiskies, gins, and vodkas, using only best-in-class ingredients and artisanal distilling methods to reveal distinctive flavours and unparalleled taste. The exclusive spirits being created for The Dorian will be announced in spring 2022.

“We are excited to distill an exciting new spirit for The Dorian for all to enjoy. This will add to the hotel’s essence of British whimsy and we cannot wait to transport guests into the days of Oscar Wilde with this hand-crafted spirit,” said Caitlin Quinn, Master Distiller, Eau Claire Distillery.

From traditional cocktails to signature drinks, The Dorian is also excited to announce its new Director of Beverage and Culinary Experiences, Amrit Gill. Gill comes with 15 years of progressive restaurant, banquet, and bar experience in a variety of fast-paced, high-end environments. The Dorian is enthused for guests to come and enjoy an exceptional customer experience at all its dining offerings.

Guests can book their experience at The Dorian by visiting marriott.com , using the Marriott Bonvoy App, or calling Marriott Central Reservations. The Dorian is set to open its doors in Summer 2022. For more information, visit thedorian.ca .

About The Dorian

The Dorian, Autograph Collection is a project of Concord Hospitality. Since 1985, Concord Hospitality has maintained an unparalleled standard of excellence across all capabilities as hotel developer, owner and operator, providing dedicated hotel management services to both full-service and upscale select-service properties. Learn more: concordhotels.com

About Eau Claire Distillery

Devoted to handcrafting fine spirits, Eau Claire Distillery is Alberta’s original craft distillery located in Turner Valley, 30 minutes from Calgary. Born out of the founder’s quest to honour Alberta’s riches of the land and set the bar for Canada’s most premium spirits, every small batch from Eau Claire Distillery is personally tended for perfection, from farm to glass. Eau Claire Distillery offers a range of premium spirits and whisky, all of which play a part in the craft distillery’s philosophy of innovation and quality. Eau Claire Distillery’s award-winning spirits are internationally acclaimed for their quality and flavour, the distillery won Canadian Whisky Distillery of the Year at the 2019 New York International Spirits Competition, as well as Category Winner at the 2022 World Whiskies Awards, Gold at the New York International Spirits Competition, Double Gold at the 2021 SIP Awards and Gold at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its whisky program. Find out more at eauclairedistillery.ca.