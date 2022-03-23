Peapod Digital Labs Announces Expanded Media Partnerships and Capabilities

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapod Digital Labs, the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine for the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, has announced expanded media partnerships and capabilities available to consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies through its AD Retail Media arm. The new capabilities enable CPGs to reach connected customers through both digital and in-store avenues.



“Over the past two years we’ve seen a shift in how consumers shop. While we believe online demand will continue to grow, we know that customers and CPGs want to have an omnichannel experience that brings both digital and in store elements together,” said Bobby Watts, VP, Head of E-Commerce Merchandising & AD Retail Media. “As we evaluated the omnichannel experience, we saw an opportunity to strengthen our in-store capabilities to deliver a more seamless omnichannel offering to both customers of the brands we support and CPG partners.”

The announcement comes at a time of unprecedented growth in the grocery industry, including 105% two-year online sales growth across Ahold Delhaize USA companies in 2020 and 2021.

“This is the best time in the history of grocery for brands to invest in retail media,” Watts adds. “At AD Retail Media, we’ve worked with our partners to deploy an enhanced set of retail media offerings that will enable deeper relationships with customers in ways that complement their shopping experience.”

The capabilities include enhanced partnerships and capabilities, including:

Partnering with Catalina to create additional opportunities for the in-lane media channel, as well as digital circular personalization.

Partnering with Neptune Retail Solutions (NRS) to add sign, display, shopping cart and shelf-impact ads at an additional 390 local brand stores. With this expansion, NRS’ unique suite of data-driven, omnichannel tools are in place to connect with customers in more than 1,800 of Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ store locations.

“We are excited about this expansion of our shopper marketing relationship with Ahold Delhaize USA brands and look forward to helping all of their retail brands in the U.S. own and operate their in-lane channel as part of their media network,” said Kevin Hunter, Chief Commercial Officer & Head of Innovation at Catalina. “We have very consciously been disrupting our own business model in recent years and are now operating very differently than we have in the past to become a more valued and strategic partner to our retail, CPG brand and agency customers.”

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Ahold Delhaize USA brands and continue to support them with NRS’ unparalleled knowledge accumulated from over 30 years of best in class in-store omni-channel activation,” said Bill Redmond, CEO, NRS. “We are committed to identifying opportunities to innovate with their team to add value to their shopper experiences for years to come.”

Last Fall, AD Retail Media also celebrated one-year of sponsored search through Quotient, as well as nearly 100 brand store locations with electric vehicle charging stations with on-screen advertising opportunities available through Volta, with additional plans to grow the number of stations significantly in 2022.

Consistently ranked as the fourth largest grocery group in the United States, with a presence concentrated on the East Coast, Ahold Delhaize USA brands have 90% ​consumer coverage for e-commerce with click & collect and delivery and have 30 million active loyalty card members across brands.

About Peapod Digital Labs

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for the U.S. brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.

CONTACT

Media Relations Team

mediarelations@peapoddigitallabs.com