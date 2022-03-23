DealerSocket's IDMS Integrates With AutoMobile Technologies' Repair360 to Provide Complete Reconditioning Management Support to Independent and BHPH Dealerships

PARKLAND, Fla., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealerSocket, LLC today announced that it has partnered with AutoMobile Technologies, Inc. (AMT), an industry leader in auto reconditioning software, to provide integrated vehicle reconditioning management capabilities to its independent and Buy-Here-Pay-Here (BHPH) dealership customers.

"By partnering with DealerSocket, AMT has demonstrated a strong desire to bring additional value to the independent market through their innovative reconditioning solution," said Blaine Morgan, Senior Product Manager for DealerSocket's IDMS product. "Gaining efficiencies is a primary driver of growth in this industry. Reducing double entry and speeding up data transfer between these separate products will reduce time spent working on the system and more time working on the cars."

AMT's Repair360™ gives independent and BHPH dealerships a complete system for managing vehicle reconditioning from start to finish, making them frontline-ready, besides taking care of customer management and warranty service post-sale. With end-to-end management through all phases of the reconditioning process, the software helps identify process or vendor inefficiencies that increase cycle time. As inefficiencies are identified and resolved, Repair360 customers are able to keep cars moving at optimal speed, which results in fewer days to achieve frontline status.

The certified integration of Repair360 with the IDMS platform will allow customers better command and control of the reconditioning process with full visibility of each vehicle as it progresses to frontline readiness. Other notable features of Repair360 include:

Mechanical and Cosmetic Inspections - The software allows multiple inspections per vehicle, including Mechanical and Cosmetic Inspections and Vehicle Condition Reports.

Parts Ordering and Management - Parts quotes can be obtained directly within Repair360 from a variety of suppliers (including internal inventory). Once approved, parts are ordered automatically and the order status is tracked in the system for each part and repair order.

Vendor Management and Payment - The system manages all vendors, their workloads and assignments, and shows how much to pay each vendor per repair.

Customer Service Module - Schedules appointments for customer cars, performs diagnostic inspections, adds routine jobs like oil changes, bill services to warranties/Extended Service Contracts or policies, takes customer payments, and more.

"DealerSocket's IDMS platform has proven its value to independent and BHPH dealers with solutions and features they need on the front end across inventory, customer account management, configurable workflows, and more," said Paul Maximov, CEO of AutoMobile Technologies, Inc. He added, "Combining those capabilities with Repair360 to manage reconditioning workflows, technician and vendor assignments, and post-sale maintenance creates a true end-to-end solution for these dealerships."

IDMS and Repair360 combine to provide independent and BHPH dealerships with a complete and integrated inventory, reconditioning, and customer management solution.

About IDMS by DealerSocket

IDMS is a web-based Dealer Management System application with mobile capabilities, configurable workflows, and more than 50 third-party integrations. It was created by DealerSocket, LLC, an affiliate of Solera Holdings, LLC. DealerSocket serves over 9,000 automotive dealerships with leading solutions for customer relationship management, digital retailing/marketing, websites, inventory management and analytics solutions, as well as leading enterprise-level dealership management systems. DealerSocket solutions seek to transform the automotive experience with innovations and unparalleled, award-winning customer service. For more information, visit www.dealersocket.com.

About AutoMobile Technologies

Since 2006, AMT has been building software applications to help companies in the automotive industry replace paperwork, enforce processes, and gain instant visibility to business operations, regardless of team size and geographic distribution. Our mission is to distribute easy-to-use, affordable solutions to help dealerships, PDR and SMART Repair technicians, detailers, and reconditioning companies improve customer service, make more money, and eliminate back-office inefficiencies. AMT is now part of Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. For more information, visit amt.company.

