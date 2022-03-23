Majic Wheels, Corp. Responds to Non-Authorized Third-Party Stock Promotion and affirms its Ongoing Partnership with SEQUIRE and the SRAX Platform to Establish Increased Transparency and Compliance

Houston, Texas, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), $MJWL a Delaware corporation, responds to promotional activities not sponsored and or approved by the Company and affirms its partnership with SEQUIRE using the SRAX ($SRAX) platform for investor awareness, transparency, and compliance.

“It is imperative that we update our shareholders regarding our continued commitment to “Best Practices for Compliance and Transparency,” commented David Chong, Majic Wheels, Corp. Chief Executive Officer.



The Company does not authorize or approve any third-party promotional activities relating to its ticker “MJWL”, any social media and or various media outlets not listed on the Companies OTCIQ profile page can not be relied upon as factual.

We are affirming our partnership with SEQUIRE and the SRAX Platform to build awareness and educate our Company’s long-term vision and goals. The SRAX Platform helps us better understand the demographics of the markets we operate in. In addition, our partnership with SRAX will allow the Company to properly tailor the marketing and communication strategies using the most efficient channels to reach out to consumers, shareholders, and investors. SRAX is uniquely positioned as a financial technology and digital marketing company. The Company believes this partnership will propel SRAX and Majic Wheels. Corp. to achieve better transparency and compliance within our investor community.

"We have been working with the SRAX platform for just a few months. We are confident their expertise in the disruptive industries of Fintech, software development and cryptocurrency enhanced by their superior digital marketing platform, is well suited for our needs now and in the future,” further commented David Chong, CEO Majic Wheels, Corp.

ABOUT MAJIC WHEELS, CORP. (“MJWL”)

Majic Wheels Corp Inc., a Delaware holding corporation, has positioned itself as a major player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of multiple acquisitions. The Company's first acquisition is the cryptocurrency exchange, cryptocurrency mining farm and custody services platform: Calfin Global Crypto Exchange (CGCX) followed by 26% equity stake of Bamboo Wellness Holdings Limited. MJWL is also working on the closing of the acquisition of PCEX as previously announced. Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "MJWL”.



For more information about the Company, visit:

OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MJWL/overview

Website: https://majiccorp.co/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MajicCorp

ABOUT SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

For more information on SRAX, visit www.SRAX.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT: Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ

