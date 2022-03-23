Implantable Medical Devices Market Gains Promising Sales Prospects with Rise in Inclination for Minimally Invasive Procedures Globally, Says TMR

Increase in the number of obese and older population globally is expected to propel the implantable medical devices market, which is projected to cross US$ 56.9 Bn by 2027



ALBANY, N.Y., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global implantable medical devices market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, notes a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Governments as well as private insurance companies from many developed countries across the globe are providing promising reimbursement policies for different surgical procedures including ENT surgeries. This factor is generating sizable sales opportunities in the global implantable medical devices market.

Major enterprises operating in the implantable medical devices market are focusing on different strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations in order to maintain their leading position in the market. Moreover, several companies are investing heavily in the development, regulatory approvals, and launch of technologically advanced products. Such activities are prognosticated to help the global implantable medical devices market to gain the valuation of US$ 56,997.0 Mn by 2027, states a report by TMR.

Request Brochure of Implantable Medical Devices Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13946

Implantable Medical Devices Market: Key Findings

Due to unhealthy eating habits and hectic lifestyles, the number of people dealing with lifestyle related diseases such as obesity has been increased in the recent years. Moreover, consuming junk food or unhealthy food is impacting negatively on the dental and overall health of people globally. As a result, there has been a surge in the number of dental implants in the recent years. Moreover, dental implants are also being used in periodontics and orthodontics. Besides, there has been rise in the population suffering from neurological and cardiovascular health disorders across the globe. These factors are boosting the growth opportunities in the global implantable medical devices market, note analysts at TMR.

With improving spending power of people from many developed and developing nations across the globe, this population pool is inclining toward minimally invasive surgical procedures. Moreover, these surgeries are gaining traction, owing to their many advantages such as reduced side effects, minimum post-surgery complexities, and lesser recovery time. Hence, surge in the adoption of minimally invasive procedures is boosting the demand for implantable medical devices in these geographies. Owing to this factor, the global implantable medical devices market is likely to gain substantial growth prospects in the upcoming years.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Implantable Medical Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=13946

Implantable Medical Devices Market: Growth Boosters

Growing inclination among global populace toward opting minimally invasive surgical procedures is propelling the global implantable medical devices market

Increase in older population globally is boosting the sales prospects in the global market for implantable medical devices

Improving disposable income of population from major parts of the globe is expected to help in driving the implantable medical devices market during the forecast period



Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Implantable Medical Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13946

Implantable Medical Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The implantable medical devices market in North America is prognosticated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to factors such as existence of the Affordable Care Act in the U.S., presence of sturdy healthcare infrastructure, and availability of reimbursement policies in the region

The Asia Pacific implantable medical devices market is anticipated to gain sizable business prospects during the forecast period, due to increase in cases of orthopedic disorders, presence of older population, and rise in understanding on implantable medical devices intended for therapeutics in the region

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=13946

Implantable Medical Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Institut Straumann AG

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet



Implantable Medical Devices Market Segmentation

Product

Orthopedic Implants Spinal Implants Thoraco-lumbar Implants Inter-vertebral Spacers Non-bone Implants Reconstructive Joint Replacement Shoulder Implants Elbow Implants Ankle Implants Hip Implants Knee Implants

Dental Implants

Cardiovascular Implants



Material

Stainless Steel

Cobalt-Chromium Alloys

Titanium

Titanium Alloys

Zirconium



End-user

Hospitals 500+ Beds 200-499 Beds Less than 200 Beds

Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Home Care Medical Devices Market: Home care medical devices are intentional for use in any location outside a professional health care facility. A user could be a caregiver, patient, or family member who directly uses a home care medical device or offers assistance in using it. A skilled health care professional is a licensed health care professional with expert skills and proficiency in the use of the home care medical devices such that they can aid or train caregivers and recipients to use and maintain the device.

Medical Devices Calibration Services Market: Medical equipment calibration is the process which ensure the output of the medical devices is as per the industry standards. Calibration can be defined as comparison between the standard measurement and measurement using medical instrument. Standard organization accept accuracy ratio of 3:1. Regular calibration and quality assurance of medical devices increases the life and functionality of the products.

Ingestible Medical Devices Market: Ingestible medical devices are clinically relevant technology which combines with circuits and sensing techniques. The medical devices technique expand the capabilities of ingestible capsules and enable a new diagnostic and treatment applications for the patients. The ingestible medical device system handles the routine upgradeable design which creates a new platform and possibilities for treatment application among colorectal cancer patients. Its unique technology and software features ensure better functional ability.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-implantable-medical-devices-market.htm