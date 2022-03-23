PURA Reveals Crypto Carbon Credit Vision For Hemp Growers Targeting $10 Billion Market Opportunity

Dallas, Texas, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today revealed its vision for connecting the carbon sequestering benefit of hemp cultivation to income opportunities for hemp growers monetized through cryptocurrency.

“Hemp is a carbon sequestering heavyweight, one of the most carbon-gobbling crops in agriculture. On average, an acre of hemp sequesters about 11,000 pounds, or 5 metric tons of CO2 throughout photosynthesis during its growth cycle, according to New Frontier Data.” ( Let’s Talk Hemp )

Work is already under way to create a recognized CO2 measurement standard for hemp cultivation – learn more .

At least one cryptocurrency backed by carbon credits has also already been created.

PURA believes connecting a CO2 standardized measurement for the carbon sequestered by hemp with a cryptocurrency that represents the carbon credit value of the sequestered carbon can create meaningful income for hemp growers that adds to the income generated from selling hemp fiber and extracts.

“It was not long ago that Tesla added carbon credit sales to its auto sales to generate its first profit,” commented Brian Shibley, CEO of PURA. “Certainly, hemp farmers should be eligible to take advantage of this same opportunity.”

PURA has implemented a strategy to disrupt major global markets with the introduction of hemp-based alternatives that contribute to carbon neutral objectives.

Under its new Farmersville Hemp Brand, PURA is working to introduce hemp as a multi-industry disruptor that can be a base of a better product or service contributing notably to the 2050 sustainability objectives. PURA recently announced a strategy targeted at disrupting the $600 billion global lumber market and the $200 billion steel rebar market .

PURA has initiated construction on a facility in Farmersville, Texas where the company will conduct consultative education customized for each corporate customer to hands on demonstrate how hemp can be utilized to improve the efficiency of existing products and services and meet 2050 sustainability targets.

Read the company’s latest comprehensive update on PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand rollout .

