Promaxo Announces Sale of In-Office MRI to Beverly Hills Urology

OAKLAND, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, announced today the sale of its in-office MRI system to Beverly Hills Urology. Promaxo’s single-sided MRI with AI based imaging system, FDA cleared for in-office use, empowers practices and hospitals to accurately and seamlessly guide prostate interventions under the Promaxo scanner.



Dr. Amit Gupta at Beverly Hills Urology said, “Our practice is dedicated to leveraging the latest technologies and techniques that advance patient care. In partnering with Promaxo, we are bringing minimally invasive, office based MRI to Beverly Hills, California, with a clinical focus on MR guided biopsies and treatments such as high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) of the prostate cancer.”

“We continue to build upon our growing network of physician practices and are pleased to collaborate with Beverly Hills Urology for improvements in overall patient cancer care in the office setting. Our Promaxo technology was specifically designed for safe and effective point of care diagnostic biopsies, with an open architecture to enable treatment of cancers using various technology platforms, overcoming limitations of traditional MRIs,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder, and CEO of Promaxo.

Beverly Hills Urology

Beverly Hills Urology is a practice led by Amit Gupta, MD, MPH, an expert and thought leader in Robotic Surgery and Urologic Oncology. Dr. Gupta has extensive training and experience with open, robotic and laparoscopic surgeries. He is among a handful of surgeons who perform complex robotic surgeries such as robotic Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) tumor thrombectomy, robotic cystectomy with intracorporeal urinary diversions, robotic transplant nephrectomy and robotic nephrectomies for Polycystic Kidney Disease. Dr. Gupta treats patients with urological cancers such as bladder, prostate, kidney and testis cancers. He is the Chairman of the Robotic Surgery Steering Committee at Cedars-Sinai.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

