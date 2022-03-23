Bespoken Spirits Wins Four World Whiskies Awards, 11 TAG Global Spirits Awards

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoken Spirits , a modern spirits company, today announced 15 total wins at the World Whiskies Awards 2022 and TAG Global Spirits Awards 2022 . The company’s Special Batch Wheated Bourbon Mash was named Best in Category at the World Whiskies Awards and the company won three additional Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at the international competition. Two Platinum, three Double Gold, three Gold and three Silver medals were also awarded to several of Bespoken’s creations including Straight Bourbon, Rye Whiskey and American Light Whiskey at the TAG Global Spirits Awards.



Bespoken Spirits’ craft maturation process allows the company to create great tasting spirits with less than 3% of the wood, 1% of the energy and a fraction of the water required by traditional barrel aging. With craft maturation, Bespoken’s team can pinpoint specific flavors, elevating flavor profiles and offering a variety of expressions that are perfect for both whiskey enthusiasts and the whiskey curious.

The World Whiskies Awards select the very best in all internationally recognized styles. Presented by TheDrinksReport.com, the World Whiskies Awards select, reward and promote the world’s best drinks to consumers and trade across the globe.

The TAG Global Spirits Awards consist of three rounds of blind tastings to honor the best international spirits. Entries are graded using a scoring methodology that creates consistency by assessing the same universal qualities in every bottle, modified for each category.

In both competitions, Bespoken Spirits out-performed brands that use traditional barrel aging, taking home 15 total awards. These accolades bring the total number of medals won by Bespoken Spirits to 85 in its first few years of eligibility. Overall, these medals were given to 20 different Bespoken SKUs — seven of which are available under the Bespoken brand, and 13 of which were custom-created for other spirits brands, distillers and retailers as part of Bespoken’s thriving services business.

“Winning prestigious spirits awards like these is a huge accomplishment for our growing brand, and proves that the antiquated process of aging spirits is not the only way to produce premium spirits,” said Martin Janousek, CEO of Bespoken Spirits. “By using craft maturation, we’re creating premium, award-winning spirits for our industry customers and consumers in days — and they taste just as good, if not better, than ones aged in a barrel for years.”

These wins come as consumer tastes continue to change and drinkers care more about their personal ecological footprints and less about age statements. Bespoken is the answer to the new and growing desire for something different, fresh and sustainable.

Previous Bespoken Spirits wins include double gold medals and category winners at the 2020 and 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competitions and New York World Wine Spirits Competitions and the 2021 World Whiskies Awards.

ABOUT BESPOKEN SPIRITS

Bespoken Spirits, a modern spirits company, transforms source spirits into a high quality, matured spirit by re-imagining and replacing the antiquated, expensive, and wasteful barrel aging process with sustainable science and technology. At the heart of this is Bespoken’s proprietary ACTivation technology that makes it possible to extract the key elements of the barrel that enhance aroma, color and taste (ACT) using the same all-natural elements, but with precision, control, and speed, enabling billions of bespoken recipes. By leveraging 21st century technology and data science, Bespoken Spirits enables companies to design and deliver custom profiles for color, aroma, and taste in days, rather than decades.

