Sausage Market Outlook 2022-2030: Size, Prices, Manufacturers and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Sausages - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Sausage Market Statistics

Imports 5,815.8 Million USD Exports 6,255.9 Million USD Top Importers Germany, UK, France Top Exporters Germany, Italy, U.S.

Sausage Market Size

The global sausage market dropped modestly to $X in 2021, with a decrease of -X% against the previous year. Overall, consumption recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 when the market value increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the global market reached the maximum level at $X in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Sausage Production

In value terms, sausage production shrank slightly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, production showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global production reached the maximum level at $X in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, production failed to regain the momentum.

Production by Country

China (X tonnes) remains the largest sausage producing country worldwide, accounting for X% of total volume. Moreover, sausage production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Brazil (X tonnes), threefold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by the U.S. (X tonnes), with a X% share.

In China, sausage production contracted by an average annual rate of -X% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: Brazil (+X% per year) and the U.S. (+X% per year).

Sausage Exports

Exports

In 2021, the volume of sausages and similar products of meat exported worldwide was estimated at X tonnes, growing by X% against the previous year. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global exports attained the peak figure in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, sausage exports rose remarkably to $X in 2021. Overall, total exports indicated a perceptible increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports increased by +X% against 2015 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when exports increased by X% year-to-year. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the near future.

Exports by Country

The shipments of the twelve major exporters of sausages and similar products of meat, namely the U.S., Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Russia, Brazil, France and Belarus, represented more than two-thirds of total export. Denmark (X tonnes) took a little share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the leading exporting countries, was attained by Poland, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest sausage supplying countries worldwide were Germany ($X), Italy ($X) and the U.S. ($X), with a combined X% share of global exports. Spain, Poland, Austria, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belarus, Russia and Brazil lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average sausage export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, leveling off at the previous year. Over the last fourteen years, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2020 an increase of X% year-to-year. Global export price peaked in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the near future.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Italy ($X per tonne), while Brazil ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Italy, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Sausage Imports

Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of sausages and similar products of meat decreased by -X% to X tonnes, falling for the second year in a row after four years of growth. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs at X tonnes in 2019; however, from 2020 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, sausage imports stood at $X in 2021. Overall, total imports indicated moderate growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2015 indices. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in the immediate term.

Imports by Country

The purchases of the twelve major importers of sausages and similar products of meat, namely the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Hungary, Canada, Angola, Mexico, Slovakia, Kazakhstan and Russia, represented more than half of total import. Denmark (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the key importing countries, was attained by Hungary, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Germany ($X), the UK ($X) and France ($X) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global imports. These countries were followed by Belgium, the Netherlands, Canada, Mexico, Hungary, Slovakia, Denmark, Russia, Kazakhstan and Angola, which together accounted for a further X recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports, among the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average sausage import price amounted to $X per tonne, surging by X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2020 when the average import price increased by X% year-to-year. Global import price peaked in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per tonne), while Angola ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Germany, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

